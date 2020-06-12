Cherry Bowl opens
HONOR — The Cherry Bowl Drive-In plans to show “Rango” and “Grease during opening weekend, June 12-13. Both films are rated PG. Leased pets are welcome. Visitors should wear face masks in the concession area and bathrooms. The playground and putt putt golf course remain closed, and people should stay with their vehicles during the movies. Tickets are $10 for ages 12 and older; kids are free. The box office opens at 7:30 p.m.
TC studio reopens
TRAVERSE CITY — Painting with a Twist is set to host a reopening event from 2-4 p.m. June 14 at 317 E. Front St. Everyone is invited to check out the studio and sign up for future events. Class sizes will be limited to 10 people. Contact: 231-392-5716.
Writing workshops
TRAVERSE CITY — Author and writing instructor Kevin Fitton offers online “Trampoline” workshops for students starting June 16. Sessions are recorded. Cost is $70. Registration: kevinfittonwriting.com/workshops.
Streaming selections
TRAVERSE CITY — The State Theatre and Bijou By the Bay present “Capital in the Twenty-First Century” via Kino Now and “Crescendo” through Vimeo/Menemsha Films. Rent each documentary for $12, with some proceeds supporting the local venues.
Library services
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids District Library recently opened curbside services while the building remains closed to the public. Patrons may return overdue books to the drop box and can check out materials. Reserve online or ask staff to pull an item from the shelves. Inter-library loans are not available yet. Curbside hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sundays. Contact: 231-264-9979.
Online camps
SCOTTVILLE — West Shore Community College moved its Black Rocket Digital Kids camps to an online format, with classes through Aug. 28. Ages 8-14 can learn the basics of computer engineering, video game creation, animated film production and more. Cost is $149 per class. More details: 231-843-5825; cemitchell@westshore.edu.
Call for entries
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Arts Center seeks entries for the Clothesline Exhibit, which runs July 24 through Aug. 27. Create an unframed painting, drawing, photograph or collage on one sheet of paper that depicts northern Michigan landscapes. Submissions are due July 15. Contact: sarahb@glenarborart.org.
Free civil rights film
TRAVERSE CITY — Warner Brothers recently made the film “Just Mercy” (PG-13) available to view for free in June. Michael B. Jordan stars as Bryan Stevenson, a civil rights attorney who works to free a wrongly convicted death row prisoner in Alabama. Find the movie on YouTube, iTunes, Amazon Prime Video or Google Play.
Duo in concert
GLEN ARBOR — The Moxie Strings perform from 7-9 p.m. June 24 at the Homestead during the Music on the Mountain Summer Concert Series. Take a chairlift or golf cart to the stage. Cash bar available. Tickets are $30. Contact: 231-334-5000.
Art exhibition, sale
LELAND — The Little Garden Club and Leelanau Community Cultural Center present the biannual Art of the Garden Exhibit and Sale June 25 through July 15. Artwork is available to purchase. Sales benefit the artists and host organizations. Freely view the exhibition at oldartbuilding.com.
