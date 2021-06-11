Outdoor crafts show
TRAVERSE CITY — The Outdoor Craft and Vendor Show is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 12 at the Village at Grand Traverse Commons. Contact: krystal@thevillagetc.com.
Church hosts sale
TRAVERSE CITY — The Treasure Sale is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 12 at Old Mission Peninsula United Methodist Church. Items include housewares, books, jewelry, furniture, clothing and more. If it rains, the event moves to June 19. Contact: 231-223-4393.
Whitefish festival
ALDEN — Torch Lake Whitefish Fest is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 12-13 at Depot Park. More than 40 artists sell and demonstrate their works. A torch lighting begins at 10 a.m. Saturday and a whitefish tasting competition goes from 2-5 p.m. Tasting tickets are $5. Proceeds go to Torch Conservation Center. Contact: blueribboneventsllc@gmail.com.
Art fair
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Town Arts and Crafts Fair runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 12. Shop more than 40 vendors along Union Street, between Sixth and Eighth streets. Sponsored by McMillen’s Custom Framing.
Museum updates
WILLIAMSBURG — The Music House Museum is open for scheduled tours at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. daily in June. The gift shop is open too. Appointments: 231-938-9300.
Mobile Museum events
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum brings its Mobile Museum to area parks and playgrounds this summer. Activities begin at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. each month. Contact: impact@glcm.org.
Event schedule:
- June 12 — Seed Engineering Challenge
- July 17 — Kinetic Challenge
- Aug. 21 — Exo-Hydrology Challenge
- Sept. 18 — Owl Pellet Dissection
- Oct. 9 — Fall Leaf Exploration
Movie benefit
CHARLEVOIX — Cherryland Ghostbusters hosts a showing of “Ghostbusters” at 1 p.m. June 12 at Charlevoix Cinema III. Arrive at 12:30 p.m. to meet the group, get pictures and win prizes. Admission is canned or dry goods for Charlevoix Community Food Pantry.
Project displayed
FRANKFORT — The annual Small Works, Big Impact Community Collage Project hangs from June 12 to Aug. 28 at Oliver Art Center. Finished canvases are $40 starting June 28. Funds support the center’s operations. More details: 231-352-4151.
Golf, concerts
TRAVERSE CITY — The Sunday Shamble golf competition is open to two-person teams at 4 p.m. June 13 at Elmbrook Golf Course. Space is limited. Cost is $60 per person, or $150 for three golf events. Price includes the Light Up the Night Concert Series. Kenny Olson and guests perform at 7 p.m. The series continues June 27; July 11, 18 and 25 and Aug. 1 and 15. Shows are $10 at the door. Registration: 231-947-1185 or jaime@elmbrookgolf.com.
Online cultural event
INDIANAPOLIS — The Eiteljorg Museum’s 29th annual Indian Market and Festival is virtual from June 14-28. Shop for jewelry, pottery, paintings and other works created by Native American and First Nations artists from the U.S. and Canada. The free event also features music, dance performances and cultural presentations.
Find a complete schedule and download at-home activities at Eiteljorg.org/IndianMarketandFestival.
Park concerts
PETOSKEY — The free Charlotte Ross Lee Concerts in the Park Series begins at noon June 16 in Pennsylvania Park. Bring lunch, if desired, and chairs. Crooked Tree Arts Center facilitates the events Wednesdays and Fridays through Aug. 20. Performances are sponsored partly by Downtown Petoskey and Petoskey Area Visitors Bureau. A full list of performers is at crookedtree.org.
Summer Reading Program
EMPIRE — Glen Lake Community Library hosts family-friendly programs at 11 a.m. Thursdays beginning June 17 with a drawing workshop by local artist Rebecca Howe. Other activities include storytelling, local authors, music and nature study.
Young readers are encouraged to sign up for the Kids’ Book Club, earning rewards for tracking their summer reading. Reading logs are available at the library, or at glenlakelibrary.net.
