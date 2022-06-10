Ukrainian benefit
TRAVERSE CITY — “Requiem For The Living: A benefit concert for Ukraine” is June 12 at 2 p.m. at First Congregational Church. The event features 130 trained and professional volunteer musicians with composer Dan Forrest. No tickets, but donations for the Ukrainian relief effort are appreciated. More details: facebook.com/fcctc and fcctc.org.
Postcards on display
ALDEN — Antique postcards are displayed through June 29 at Alden District Library. View the artwork on postcards from the early 20th century.
Bridge games, lessons
ALDEN — Bridge lessons are offered at 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Helena Township Community Center. Play the card game starting at 12:30 p.m. Cost is $5. Sessions do not occur on the third Wednesday of the month. More details: 248-770-6152.
Consignors wanted
WILLIAMSBURG — Music House Museum staff seek consignors for the annual Antique and Collectibles Sale. Learn more and get item tags from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 11 and 14 at the museum. Items are accepted from 1-4 p.m. June 16. Questions: 231-938-9300 or 231-331-6587.
Pride Carnival
TRAVERSE CITY — Up North Pride hosts the Pride Carnival from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 11 at the Dennos Museum.
View the installation “Unconditional” by Roger Amundsen. Vendors provide food and a climbing wall is available.
Sign up to volunteer at tinyurl.com/yjcar6ar.
Ward Davis concert
CADILLAC — Singer-songwriter Ward Davis performs at 7:30 p.m. June 11 at Coyote Crossing Resort. General admission is $25 at MyNorthTickets.com. Contact: 231-862-3212.
Yoga in the Yard
ELK RAPIDS — Yoga in the Yard goes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 12 at Short’s Brewing Company Pull Barn. Food trucks are on site.
Kids’ programs
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum offers activities for preschool and elementary students.
Kid’s Craft Lab features a windsock craft at 1 and 3:30 p.m. June 13 or 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. June 16. Storytime Adventures includes the tale “The Dandelion Seed” at 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. June 14 and 17.
Register at glcm.org.
Family-friendly movies
SUTTONS BAY — The Bay Community Theatre hosts the “Family Film Fun” series Tuesdays at 1 p.m. from June 14 through Aug. 2. Each week features a family-friendly movie: “Minions,” “The Secret Life of Pets,” “Kung Fu Panda,” “Sing 2,” “How to Train Your Dragon,” “Shrek,” “The Great Muppet Caper” and “The Croods: A New Age.” Bob the minion is available for photos at noon June 14.
Toothless the dragon visits at noon July 12. Reservations are encouraged at thebaytheatre.com.
Art event
EAST JORDAN — The Jordan Art Walk is June 15. A sculpture dedication ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m. in Memorial Park. Ribbon cuttings take place at each new sculpture.
Raku Party
NORTHPORT — Northport Arts Association hosts the Raku Party from 1-4 p.m. June 15 at 7907 N. Matheson Road.
Ages 21 and older may select a pot and a Raku glaze. An experienced potter will fire the pieces.
Beverages are provided. Sessions are $50 for NAA members, $60 for others.
Proceeds support the Northport Clay Studio.
Art After Hours
GLEN ARBOR — The first Art After Hours is June 15. Visitors can tour galleries on their own from 5-7 p.m.
Participants: Arbor Gallery, Center Gallery, Forest Gallery, Glen Arbor Artisans, Glen Arbor Arts Center, Glen Lake Artists Gallery, Margo Burian Fine Art, North Gallery and Synchronicity Gallery.
