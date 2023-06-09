Concert tickets on sale
TRAVERSE CITY — The Festival Foundation recently announced the new event “Party Between the Lines” at Turtle Creek Stadium.
Nelly and Ashanti perform Sept. 2, and REO Speedwagon, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts are in concert Sept. 3.
Grandstand reserved seats are $60, field general admission is $89 and pit admission is $129. VIP grandstand tables are $400 each.
Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. June 9 at partybetweenthelines.org or by calling 888-212-3258.
TSO concert
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Symphony Orchestra Summer Concert Series begins with Traverse Symphony Jazz Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. June 9 at Rotary Square, corner of Union and State streets.
Lawn seating is free. Reserve seats at http://traversesymphony.org/concerts-tickets/. Box office: 231-947-7120.
Writing workshop
INTERLOCHEN — Community members are invited to the free “Create a Character Writing Workshop” at 10 a.m. June 10 at Interlochen Public Library.
Local author and illustrator Brianne Farley teaches all ages about inventing characters.
Summer reading signup
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library hosts the Summer Library Challenge signup from 10 a.m. to noon June 10 at Oryana West. The event includes games, activities, food and register for this year’s library program. Contact: 231-932-8503.
Movie showing
BELLAIRE — Bellaire Public Library presents “Holes” at noon June 10. This screening is the finale to the library’s Bellaire Reads program.
Trees presentation
TRAVERSE CITY — “Protecting Our Lakes and Shorelands: Shoreland Ecology and Sustainable Management” begins at 1 p.m. June 10 at Boardman River Nature Center.
Ellie Johnson, district forester for Leelanau, Benzie and Grand Traverse Conservation districts, discusses how trees impact shorelands and water quality.
Register for the in-person or Zoom event at https://gtcd.wufoo.com/forms/q15xhes123tno5/.
Strings concert
TRAVERSE CITY — Viridian Strings performs at 7 p.m. June 10 at The Alluvion in the Commongrounds building. Tickets are $20 at thealluvion.org or $25 at the door.
Crafting sessions
INTERLOCHEN — The Wool Crafting and Needlework group gathers from 1-4 p.m. June 13 at Interlochen Public Library. Bring materials and work on a project.
‘Horse’ discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Writers Series presents Geraldine Brooks at 7 p.m. June 13 at City Opera House. She discusses her book “Horse.” Tickets are available via cityoperahouse.org.
Kids’ session
TRAVERSE CITY — Peninsula Community Library hosts Story Stew at 11 a.m. June 14 and 28. Stories, songs and craft kits are for preschoolers and younger kids.
Book clubs formed
TRAVERSE CITY — Two local chapters of the Silent Book Club are available. Participants bring a book and read it quietly. The Traverse City AM chapter meets at 10:20 a.m. on the third Tuesday of the month at Northwestern Michigan College Library. Traverse City PM meets on the second Tuesday of the month. Times and locations are announced at www.instagram.com/silentbookclubtc/.
Museum exhibitions
BENZONIA — Benzie Area Historical Society announces summer happenings at the Benzie Area Historical Museum.
Seasonal exhibitions include “Kart Racing,” “The Sinking of the Ann Arbor #4 100 Years Ago” and “Lowering of Crystal Lake.”
The museum is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Donations are appreciated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.