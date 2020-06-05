Library opens book drop at all branches
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library reopens book drops at all branches at 8 a.m. June 8.
Returned materials will be quarantined for at least three days before going back into circulation.
Hours are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at the main branch on Woodmere Avenue.
TADL also aims to offer curbside services starting June 15. Contact other library branches for their hours and procedures.
Online book fair
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Mission Peninsula School hosts the Summer Read-a-Palooza Virtual Book Fair through Sept. 4.
Items include bestselling books, collections, new releases, games and educational toys.
Customers can receive free shipping on book-only orders over $25. Shop at the online Scholastic Store for home delivery.
Local receives award
TRAVERSE CITY — The Great Start Collaborative of Traverse Bay selected Sharon Workman for the Mary Merwin Voice for Children Award.
Workman was chosen for her work with the Twilight Rotary Born to Read program and support of area families and kids.
Free film screening
TRAVERSE CITY — BrightFocus Foundation offers free home viewing of the film “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice.”
The documentary follows the female rock and roll artist. Watch it until June 10 at brightfocus.org/movie.
Virtual dance
TRAVERSE CITY — Arts for All of Northern Michigan presents the second virtual dance at 6:30 p.m. June 10 through the Zoom application.
Donations help fund the organization’s programs. More details: info@artsforallnmi.org.
Show canceled
TRAVERSE CITY — Comedian Greg Hahn’s June 13 show at City Opera House was scrapped. Ticket holders may receive a refund. Box office: 231-941-8082.
Korean War book published
EASTPORT — RoseDog Books recently released a book by Lt. Colonel Joseph R. Clark, of Eastport.
The paperback “F-86E Sabre vs. Russian MiG-15: Some Korean Air-to-Air War Tales Revisited” is $21 at Amazon.com. A Kindle edition is also available.
Call for artists
GRAYLING — AuSable Artisan Village and Kirtland Community College seek adult artists to enter the second annual Great Northern Art Explosion.
The public can view and vote for their favorites from Aug. 8-23. Four artists win cash prizes.
Entry is $40. Registration is open till July 10. Questions: info@artisanvillage.org.
