LGBTQ exhibition
LUDINGTON — Ludington Area Center for the Arts and West Shore Pride host a free public artist reception June 4 from 5-8 p.m. Face masks are required. LGBTQ artists display their works through June 26.
Book sale
ALDEN — A book sale goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 5 at Alden District Library. Available items include CDs, audio books and DVDs. Face masks and social distancing are required.
Orchestra concert
PETOSKEY — Great Lakes Chamber Orchestra performs at 7 p.m. June 5 at John M. Hall Auditorium. The show features classical and contemporary American composers. GLCO Music Director Libor Ondras talks at 6 p.m. Tickets are $30 at MyNorthTickets.com. The venue follows COVID-19 safety protocols. More details: 231-348-9551.
Theater performances
GRAYLING — People can attend the play “Love Letters” at 7 p.m. June 5 or 2 p.m. June 6 at AuSable Artisan Village. Tickets are $15 at MyNorthTickets.com. Contact: 989-745-6096.
Museum exhibitions
TRAVERSE CITY — The Dennos Museum Center hosts several summer exhibitions to celebrate its 30th anniversary. The season opens June 6 with “Resilience: African American Artists As Agents of Change.” Works are displayed through Aug. 15.
Other shows:
- “Disappearing Man” by Rufus Snoddy, June 6 to Aug. 15
- “And the Heart is Pleased by One Thing After Another” by Russell Prather, June 6 to Aug. 15
- “An American in Venice” by Tom Parish, June 6 to Aug. 15
- “Voices and Votes: Democracy in America,” July 3 to Aug. 15
Comedy auditions
TRAVERSE CITY — Auditions for the comedy “Hate Mail” begin at 6:30 p.m. June 7-8 at Old Town Playhouse. Roles are for one woman and one man. Auditionees must read from the script. Performances are Aug. 5, 7 and 14 in the Theatre Under the Tent. Scripts: office@oldtownplayhouse.com.
Scholarship contest
TRAVERSE CITY — Duck Brand’s annual Stuck at Prom Scholarship Contest is open until June 9. College-bound teens are invited to create formal wear and accessories using duct tape. Submit photos and videos of a finished duct tape prom dress or tuxedo. Judges select finalists and the community votes from June 30 to July 14. Two grand prize winners receive $10,000 awards, and eight other finalists get $500 scholarships. duckbrand.com/stuck-at-prom
Book discussion
INTERLOCHEN — Readers can discuss “White Fragility” by Robin DiAngelo at 10 a.m. June 10 at Interlochen Public Library. Find the text at the library.
Musical program
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Musicale hosts a vocals, strings, piano and brass program featuring its 27 scholarship winners at 6:30 and/or 8 p.m. June 10 at First Congregational Church. COVID-19 safety measures are followed. gtmusicale.org.
Call for entries
GLEN ARBOR — Artists are invited to submit works for the “Everyday Objects” exhibition through July 15. Len Cowgill, Tamarack Gallery manager, judges the show. Glen Arbor Arts Center displays items from Aug. 27 to Oct. 28. Learn more at GlenArborArt.org/artists.
Reading challenge
BELLAIRE — American Indian Library Association offers the Read Native 2021 challenge. People are encouraged to select stories by Indigenous authors. Share a photo of the completed book list to readnative21@gmail.com. Entry forms are available at Bellaire Public Library. ailanet.org/read-native-2021
