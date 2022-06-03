Book sale
TRAVERSE CITY — The Spring Book Sale goes from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 3-4 and noon to 5 p.m. June 5 at Traverse Area District Library.
Adult and children’s books as well as CDs and DVDs are available.
Novel discussion
SUTTONS BAY — Linda Hughes presents her newest novel “The Sisters of the Lake” at 4 p.m. June 3 at Bay Books.
The author plans to sign the book and answer questions. The event is live-streamed through Facebook.
‘Unbearable Lightness’ display
LUDINGTON — Trinja Henrickson’s “Unbearable Lightness” is displayed from June 3-25 at Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
The opening reception is from 5-8 p.m. June 3. Hendrickson plans to attend.
DAR garage sale
TRAVERSE CITY — The annual Job Winslow Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Garage Sale is set from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 4 at the American Legion Post, 1231 Hastings St.
Chapter members and other service organizations donated items for this sale. Proceeds benefit local veterans, schools, historic sites and conservation projects.
Questions: 641-777-8701. Learn more at dar.org.
Art Beat
ELK RAPIDS — Art Beat is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 4 and June 6-11 and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 5.
Visitors can stop at Mullaly’s 128 Studio and Gallery, Twisted Fish Gallery and Blue Heron Gallery for the “Eight Days of Art” event. Each gallery offers demonstrations and opportunities to meet artists.
Poetry reading
EMPIRE — Glen Lake Community Library hosts the “Ode to Asparagus” poetry reading at 2 p.m. June 4 as part of the Empire Asparagus Festival. The audience can select a “Best in Show.”
Author signs books
TRAVERSE CITY — Local author Heather Shumaker sings her newest book “Beyond Books” from 3-5 p.m. June 4 at Horizon Books. Her book includes the history of Traverse area libraries and local history from 1860-2020.
Forest Sun performs
TRAVERSE CITY — Forest Sun is in concert at 7 p.m. June 4 at Encore 201, 201 E. Front St. The artist’s songs feature folk, gospel, soul, reggae and country.
Tickets are $10 at mynorthtickets.com.
‘Chicago’ musical
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Town Playhouse presents the musical “Chicago” at 7:30 p.m. June 4, 9-11 and at 2 p.m. June 5.
Prices are $28 per adult, $15 for youth. Box office: 231-947-2210.
Quartet performs
CHEBOYGAN — The “Chamberfest Cheboygan” series continues with Escher String Quartet at 7:30 p.m. June 4 at Cheboygan Opera House.
Tickets are free for students and $25 for adults. Purchase at theoperahouse.org or call 231-627-5432.
Steel Wheels perform
PETOSKEY — The Steel Wheels perform at 8 p.m. June 4 at Crooked Tree Arts Center.
Admission is $25 at MyNorthTickets.com. Contact: 231-347-4337.
Call for donations
INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interlochen Public Library seek arts and crafts donations for the Fall Fundraiser Sale. Bring yarn, paints, canvas, beads, scissors and other items to the library this summer.
The sale benefits library programs. More details: 231-276-6767.
Art surveys
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northwest Michigan Arts and Culture Network seeks input from community members and stakeholders along with artists, culture bearers, arts and cultural organizations in northwest lower Michigan.
Community members can take the survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2N9NRGQ. Creative sector members can answer questions at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/3VNVTZV.
These both remain open until early June. Contact: arts@nwmiarts.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.