Art displayed
ALDEN — Alden District Library presents Virginia Anderman’s porcelain works through June 29.
Arts show
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Spring Art and Craft Show is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 3-4 at the Open Space. Admission is free. Blue Ribbon Events hosts this event.
Pride events
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwestern Michigan College hosts activities on June 3 as part of Up North Pride’s Pride Month.
Rainbow Story Time begins at 10 a.m. in the Dennos Museum Center. Museum admission is free from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Pride Carnival goes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Chestnut lot off College Drive.
Art Beat
ELK RAPIDS — Art Beat goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 3.
Stop at Mullaly’s 128 Studio and Gallery, Twisted Fish Gallery and Blue Heron Gallery for demonstrations and opportunities to meet artists.Additionally, Twisted Fish launches the book “A Little Village Elk Story” illustrated by Joani Braun. The text is sold this summer at Art & Connection, Twisted Fish Gallery, Bayfront Beach and Bike, My Michigan Roots, Nature Connection and the Elk Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce. Sales support Downtown Elk Rapids Association.
Music series begins
MANISTEE — Music Sparks Meaning starts the “Manistee Summer Sun Sets” Concert Series with Chloe Kimes at 6 p.m. June 3 at the First Street beach gazebo.
The series continues with Nomads on June 17, Abbie Thomas on July 1, Third Coast Swing on July 15 and Grace Theisen on July 30.
Admission is free. Bring chairs and/or blankets.
‘Helping Hands’ concert
BELLAIRE — Antrim County Community Choir and accompanist Bryan Hardy present the “Helping Hands” concert at 4 p.m. June 4 at Bellaire High School. Performers include recipients of the Susie Hutchings Memorial Scholarship. An offering is collected.
Piano concert
CHEBOYGAN — Pianist Clayton Stephenson performs at 7:30 p.m. June 4 at Cheboygan Opera House.
Tickets are $30 per adult, $25 for veterans and free for students at theoperahouse.org/chamberfest. Box office: 231-627-5841.
Art exhibition
TRAVERSE CITY — Higher Art Gallery displays Deana Bada Maloney’s ceramic sculptures “The Nature We Create” from June 6 through July 1.
Book discussions
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Public Library offers regular book club gatherings. Talk about “West with Giraffes” by Lynda Rutledge at 6 p.m. June 7. Discuss “Winter Garden” by Kristin Hannah at 10 a.m. June 8.
Art lecture
EMPIRE — Glen Lake Library hosts art lecturer Linda Young at 7 p.m. June 8 and 10:30 a.m. June 9. She talks about works by 19th and 20th century artists. Registration: 231-326-5361; info@glenlakelibrary.net.
Artist presentation
GLEN ARBOR — Pennsylvania artist Ruth Trok presents on her ceramic project at noon June 9 at Glen Arbor Arts Center. She used her residency to create porcelain pots and other vessels.
Stroll the Streets kickoff
BOYNE CITY — Boyne City Main Street kicks off its Stroll the Streets from 6-9 p.m. June 9. Music and children’s activities are available Friday nights through Sept. 1.
Classical music concert
FRANKFORT — Viridian Strings presents the “Musical Rivals” concert from 7-9 p.m. June 9 at Oliver Arts Center.
Tickets are $36 for art center members and $40 for others. Purchase online or call 231-352-4151.
TSO concert
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Symphony Orchestra Summer Concert Series begins with Traverse Symphony Jazz Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. June 9 at Rotary Square, corner of Union and State streets.
Lawn seating is free. Reserve seats at http://traversesymphony.org/concerts-tickets/. Box office: 231-947-7120.
