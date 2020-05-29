Friday programs
TRAVERSE CITY — TCAPS recently launched “Fun Fridays” at its food distribution sites. Families can obtain items purchased from downtown businesses through the DDA’s Buy Local, Give Local campaign. Art supplies, books and gift cards are available on a first-come, first- served basis. Giveaways rotate among the schools weekly.
Biomassive concert
TRAVERSE CITY — Biomassive, a local electronic jam band, has been doing everything they can to stay connected with fans during the coronavirus pandemic.
Without the chance to play live at local bars or on their three week tour that was cancelled in mid-March, the band has been hosting internet live streams on their Facebook page with regularity.
This Saturday will be the first time since the pandemic began that the entire six person band will be playing together — and they decided to step up their game. The band will be playing at 5 p.m. Saturday on their Facebook page, utilizing a full stage, 3D projection software, virtual reality and full light and sound set up. Saturday’s set will feature drum and bass music with live electric drums and acoustic synths and bass.
Previously each band member would do individual live streams and that will continue into the future. Biomassive hopes to host most live streams with their full set up and has events scheduled for June 6, June 13, June 20 and have a special Middle Eastern themed set on June 27.
GRASP program
TRAVERSE CITY — Registration is open for the GRASP Reading and Math program through NMC Extended Education. Kindergarten through eighth graders can take one lesson each week and mail it to teachers for review. Teachers are accessible through video conferencing and email. Cost is $89 for one subject or $139 for both. Some financial assistance is available. Call 231-995-1700 by June 4 to enroll.
Scholarship contest
TRAVERSE CITY — Duck Brand’s Stuck at Prom Scholarship Contest is open until June 8. College-bound teens are invited to create duct tape formal wear and accessories. Approximately $20,000 in cash scholarships is available to high school students across the nation. Submit a photo of duct tape prom clothing. Winners announced in July. Contact: 800-321-0253.
Virtual summer camps
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC hosts Virtual Summer STEAM Camps for kids ages 8-14 starting June 8 through the Black Rocket website. Courses include video game design, coding, JavaScript, esports and more.
Bookstore reopens
TRAVERSE CITY — Horizon Books of Traverse City recently reopened, allowing customers inside from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Curbside pickup continues from the alley behind the East Front Street store, or order items online for home delivery. Contact: 231-946-7290.
Mask contest set
FRANKFORT — Oliver Art Center created the “Make A Mask, Make A Difference” contest. Seamstresses, artists, crafters and designers of all ages are invited to donate homemade masks through July 6. Items should be latex free, breathable fabric and washable. Elastic and tie varieties are accepted. Youth and adult prize winners are announced July 13. Masks are then donated to local organizations for volunteers or employees. Send masks to P.O. Box 1513 in Frankfort, MI 49635. More details: info@oliverart.org.
Relief grants awarded
LANSING — Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs awarded more than $500,000 through the Emergency Relief Fund, which assists nonprofits negatively impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic. Area grant recipients: Interlochen Center for the Arts ($3,000), Northwest Michigan Arts & Culture Network ($3,000), Traverse Symphony Orchestra ($3,000) and Northport Art Association ($2,500).
