Decoration Day ceremony
BENZONIA — Benzie Area Historical Society hosts the Laying of the Lilacs at 11 a.m. May 29 at Benzonia Township Cemetery. This Decoration Day remembrance honors Grand Army of the Republic veterans. A tombstone maintenance workshop follows the program. Contact: 231-882-5539.
Walking tours resume
TRAVERSE CITY — The free Guided Walking History Tour begins its sixth season at 2 p.m. May 29. Meet at the corner of Sixth and Union streets and then walk about 2 miles. Tours are scheduled Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 10. Groups of six or more can schedule tours at other times. walktchistory.com.
Art dedication
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Arts Center dedicates its new outdoor gallery exhibition at 1 p.m. May 30. The event celebrates Traverse City artist Pam Spicer, whose paintings were chosen for display until April 2022.
Family Jam
GRAYLING — AuSable Artisan Village celebrates its 10th anniversary with the Family Jam from 2-8 pm. May 30. Performing musicians include Rachel Brooke, A Brighter Bloom, Oh Brother Big Sister and Al Bondar and Diane Chamberlin. Admission is $10.
Art exhibition, sale
LELAND — Leelanau Community Cultural Center presents the virtual Leland Air exhibition and sale starting at 6 p.m. May 30. The free show features more than 55 plein air painters from Michigan. Artists donate 40 percent of sales to the Old Art Building. The event is free, but people can pay $25 for early access. View and purchase works at oldartbuilding.com through 6 p.m. June 13.
Poetry collection released
GRAYLING —Doug Wilson, of Grayling, recently published his second collection of poetry “Into The Black” through I-Universe. The text is available at Horizon Books in Traverse City or Amazon.com.
Summer Reading Program
BELLAIRE — Bellaire Public Library opens enrollment June 1 for the Summer Reading Program “Tails and Tales.” Drive-through registration takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 5 and 3-5 p.m. June 11. People may also call 231-533-8814 to sign up.
Talent contest
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Cherry Festival accepts audition videos for Cherries Got Talent, previously called Cherry Idol, starting June 1. The final competitions are scheduled at the Open Space during festival week in July.
Journaling workshop
LUDINGTON — Kalamazoo artist Helen Kleczynski leads an art journaling workshop June 3-4 at Ludington Area Center for the Arts. Learn drawing techniques to record indoor or outdoor scenes. Bring a journal, drawing utensils and lunch both days. Cost is $150 for LACA members, $160 for others. Registration: 231-845-2787.
Decorated doors
ALDEN — Alden Volunteers present “Dinky Doors” as part of the 2021 Art Walk. View doors at the depot, the lighthouse, the Muffin Tin and the playground. Visitors may leave notes for the “Dinkies” at the Muffin Tin.
Golf outing
TRAVERSE CITY — Zonta Club of Traverse City hosts the annual Z-Tee Golf Outing at 9 a.m. June 14 at the Traverse City Country Club. Entry is $125 per player and includes a light breakfast, lunch and prizes. A silent auction features northern Michigan services and sports memorabilia. Registration forms: zontacluboftraversecity.org
Call for photos
LIVONIA — The Michigan Architectural Foundation accepts photographs for its inaugural competition “Architecture Inspires.” Images should show how architecture inspires, motivates and connects places and people in Michigan. Judges award monetary prizes for first, second and third place as well as honorable mention. Entries must be uploaded to the MAF website by 5 p.m. July 12. Contact: tcasai@tmp-architecture.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.