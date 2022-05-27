Cherry Festival concert
TRAVERSE CITY — 1964 The Tribute performs July 7 during the National Cherry Festival.
Admission is $20 or pay $25 for reserved seats. The VIP Deck Experience costs $145 and includes an elevated view of the stage, adult beverages and a buffet meal.
Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. May 27 at cherryfestival.org or through the box office: 888-212-3258.
City celebrates 100 years
GAYLORD — The year 2022 marks 100 years as a city for the City of Gaylord. Events use the theme “Celebrate 100 years of Community.”
- May 28: Strolling into Summer on the courthouse lawn. Mayor Todd Sharrard kicks off the celebration with an opening ceremony, including art, music and opening day of the farm market. Get a T-shirt and Centennial Coin or drop off an item or letter for the time capsule.
- June 21: The mayor honors the Gaylord Area Council for the Arts’ “Street Art” project and hosts a time capsule drop-off at Ramp Park (the skate park).
- July 12-16: Alpenfest
- Aug. 13: Centennial Parade and open house at City Hall. Enjoy refreshments, an art exhibit and historic items. Current and former city officials plan to attend.
More details: cityofgaylord.com.
Arts and crafts shows
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce presents its 2022 arts and crafts shows from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 28, July 16 and Sept. 3.
Artisans may find applications at elkrapidschamber.org.
Spring drawing session
BELLAIRE — The Spring Sketching and Watercolor event goes from 1-3 p.m. May 28 at Grass River Natural Area.
Walk along the trails and then create a painting using watercolors at Grass River Center. Admission is $10 per person.
Candidates debate
TRAVERSE CITY — The “Republican Governor Candidates Great Debate and Grand Ball” is May 28 at the Park Place Hotel.
The debate goes from 3-5 p.m. Dinner and the ball go from 7-11 p.m. The debate is free, while the formal dinner and dancing costs $100 per attendee.
Citizens Liberating Michigan, Stand Up Michigan-Emmet and Stand Up Michigan Charlevoix are the event sponsors. Learn more and register at nmidebate.com.
Leland Air event
LELAND — Leelanau Community Cultural Center hosts an opening reception for its 10th annual Leland Air at 6:30 p.m. May 28 at the Old Art Building.
Tickets are $30 and include appetizers and wine from Blustone Vineyards in Lake Leelanau.
The art exhibition and sale continue from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily until June 2. Artists donate 40 percent of sales to the host venue. More details: 231-256-2131.
Musical show
GRAYLING — William Florian performs music by John Denver at 7 p.m. May 28 at AuSable Artisan Village.
Admission is $30 at ticketstripe.com/FlorianAAV or by calling 989-745-6096. Pay $35 at the door.
Benefit concert
TRAVERSE CITY — A concert begins at 7 p.m. May 29 at Central United Methodist Church. Performers include May Erlewine, Sweet Medicine, the Ukrainian Church Choir, the Well Worship Band and vocalists from the local church.
Donations are collected for Justice For Our Neighbors. More details: facebook.com/cumctc.
Literacy foundation awards
SUTTONS BAY — The Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced it will provide $160,000 in grants to Michigan nonprofits, schools and libraries.
PoWeR! Book Bags, a nonprofit based in Suttons Bay, earns $3,000 and Friends of the Cadillac Wexford Public Library obtains $1,900.
