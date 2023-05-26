Movie premiere
SUTTONS BAY — “Detroit: The City of Hot Rods and Muscle Cars” premieres at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. June 25 at the Bay Community Theatre.
Filmmaker Keith Famie hosts both screenings. A car show occurs outside the theater from noon to 3:30 p.m. on event day.
Tickets are $25. Members can purchase at 9 a.m. May 26; public sales begin at 9 a.m. May 27 at thebaytheatre.com.
Book sale
ALDEN — Friends of Alden District Library sponsors a book sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 27 at Helena Township Community Center.
Art show
WALLOON LAKE — The Wet Paint Art and Craft Show goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 27-28 at Village Green Park.
This is hosted by Blue Ribbon Events.
Gardening talk
TRAVERSE CITY — Megan Gilger of the Fresh Exchange leads the session “Home Gardening Basics” at 10:30 a.m. May 27 at Lakeview Hill Farm.
Her talk occurs during the farm’s Certified Organic Plant Sale.
Author interview
GLEN ARBOR — Coffee with the Authors starts at 11 a.m. May 27 at Glen Arbor Arts Center.
Local journalist Mardi Link talks about memoir writing.
Bike park opens
HARBOR SPRINGS — The Highlands Bike Park opens for the season on May 27. A first ride party is available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and includes music, brews, food and giveaways.
The park features 22 miles of natural terrain and lift-served mountain biking. Kids ages 12 and younger can ride for free with an adult on Thursdays starting June 22.
Barn event
MAPLE CITY — Leelanau County Historic Preservation Society hosts a free event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 27 at the Poor Farm in the Myles Kimmerly Recreation Area.
Tour the rehabilitated barn, see demonstrations of traditional farming methods and enjoy refreshments. The Leelanau Historical Society plans to display a Model-A.
May Day Play
CHEBOYGAN — North Country Community Mental Health presents May Day Play from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 27 at North Central State Trailhead.
Families can participate in a mindfulness scavenger hunt, write inspirational letters and mental health education. Snacks and drinks are available.
Lilacs ceremony
BENZONIA — The “Laying of the Lilacs” ceremony starts at 11 a.m. May 27 at Benzonia Township Cemetery.
Benzie Area Historical Society hosts this program to remember the area’s Civil War veterans. Bring lawn chairs.
A headstone cleaning session follows. Participants should bring a bucket, stiff natural brush, toothbrush, trowel, trash bag and plastic or wooden scraper. More details: info@benziemuseum.org; 231-882-5539.
Concert set
HARBOR SPRINGS — The Charlie Millard Trio performs at 7:30 p.m. May 27 at The Rhubarbary.
People may bring snacks and drinks. A $20 donation is suggested for the artists. Reservations are recommended by calling 231-499-8038.
Chamberfest series continues
CHEBOYGAN — Cheboygan Opera House continues its Chamberfest Cheboygan series with Pianist Janice Carissa at 7:30 p.m. May 27.
Other shows include Pianist Clayton Stephenson at 7:30 p.m. June 4 and Hermitage Piano Trio at 7:30 p.m. June 24. Each concert is followed by a reception with the performers.
Tickets are $30 per adult, $25 for veterans and free for students. Box office: 231-627-5841.
Painting series displayed
TRAVERSE CITY — Teresa Dunn’s narrative painting series “Us” is displayed through May 28 at the Dennos Museum Center. The Mexican-American artist shares cultural and immigration stories in her works.
The museum is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday. Adults get in for $6, kids 4-17 for $4.
