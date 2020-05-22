No-Distance Festival
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Dance Project presents the No-Distance Festival May 22 through Aug. 28. The online event features performances by dancers and musicians. The first program airs at 7:30 p.m. on YouTube.
Donations are encouraged to support the artists.
Virtual art exhibition
LELAND — Leelanau Community Cultural Center announces the virtual Leland Air Exhibition. Artists submit photos of their paintings, which are available to view at the Old Art Building’s website. A preview show and sale begin at 3 p.m. May 24, with public viewing starting at 4 p.m. The exhibition runs through May 31. Early bird tickets are $25 at MyNorthTickets.com.
Bookstore offers curbside pickup
TRAVERSE CITY — Brilliant Books recently reinstated its curbside pickup. Order items online and select the “next day” shipping option. Pickup is from noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call or text 920-395-9841 when arriving at the Front Street store.
Summer reading program slated
BELLAIRE — Bellaire Public Library accepts registration for its summer reading program “Imagine Your Story.” Ages 2-12 may participate. More information: bellairelibrary@torchlake.com.
Art center updates
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Arts Center closed its doors March 16 in response to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s COVID-19 orders. All in-person events are canceled until health mandates are lifted. These include the Manitou Music concert series, classes, in-gallery exhibitions and the Plein Air Weekend. Exhibitions scheduled for this year may be viewed online. GAAC is developing virtual programming through Dec. 31, and hopes to convert the Plein Air Weekend to a virtual format.
Streaming for local theaters
TRAVERSE CITY — The State Theatre and Bijou By the Bay offer several films to stream at home while their doors are closed.
Rent “Military Wives” (PG-13) through Bleecker Street for $4.99. Row House offers the documentary “The Dog Doc” for $12, and Distrib Films shows the historical drama “Balloon” for $10.
Some of the proceeds support the local theaters. Find these films and others to watch on the State Theatre website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.