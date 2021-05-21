Craft show
TRAVERSE CITY — The Outdoor Craft and Vendor Show goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 22 at the Village at Grand Traverse Commons. More than 40 vendors sell their wares.
Conservancy tour
HARBOR SPRINGS — Area photographer Raymond Gaynor leads a tour of Little Traverse Conservancy’s Offield Family Viewlands from 1-3 p.m. May 22. He spent a year photographing the area, which includes more than 4.5 miles of public trails and waterway views. Tour guests must follow social distancing and other pandemic safety protocols.
Poetry evening
BELLAIRE — Bellaire Public Library hosts poet Marlin Jenkins at 5 p.m. May 22 in a virtual format. This is part of the Bellaire Reads program.
Live music
ELK RAPIDS — Trent Breithaupt performs bluegrass, rock and folk music from 5-8 p.m. May 22 at Amvets Post 114. Admission is free, and the public is welcome.
Gallery exhibition
TRAVERSE CITY — Higher Art Gallery presents “Nature: Sacred and Profane” May 23 through June 26. Kristen Egan displays her gourd, wood and clay sculptures. Derek Weidman shows his lathe-based wood artworks. View the works in person or online.
Play auditions
TRAVERSE CITY — Auditions for “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” begin at 6:30 p.m. May 24-25 at Old Town Playhouse. Participants must present a short memorized solo, and bring sheet music. The play is performed July 23-24, 29 and Aug. 6. Contact office@oldtownplayhouse.com for a script.
‘The Penny’ discussion
PETOSKEY — Northern Michigan author Stewert James talks about his latest novel “The Penny” at 7 p.m. May 25 at Crooked Tree Arts Center. A book signing follows at McLean and Eakin Booksellers. Space is limited and masks are required.
Virtual reading program
LANSING — LAFCU offers Listen and Learn Zoo Animals at 7 p.m. May 26. Children under 12 can learn about otters and rhinos while virtually visiting Potter Park Zoo. A librarian reads a story and kids can sing along with Lansing Children’s Choir. Find coloring pages at lafcu.com/color. Registration: LAFCU.com/read.
Book club discussion
INTERLOCHEN — The First Draft Book Club gathers at 6 p.m. May 27 at Interlochen Public Library. People may read and discuss “Libertie” by Kaitlyn Greenidge. Download the book or audio book for free at HooplaDigital.com using a library card. The club meets on the fourth Thursday of each month.
Comedy night
GRAYLING — AuSable Artisan Village hosts Gits and Shiggles improvisation group at 7 p.m. May 27. Registration is required. artisanvillage.org.
Library services
INTERLOCHEN — Walk-in and curbside services are available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at Interlochen Public Library. Bring a library card or ID. Call 231-276-6767 upon arrival for curbside.
Theater gains director
FRANKFORT — The Garden Theater recently hired Katie Jones, from Tennessee, to serve as executive director. Her background includes experience with film production, writing and theater. She begins her new role June 1.
