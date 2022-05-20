Treasure Sale
TRAVERSE CITY — The annual Treasure Sale goes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 21 at Old Mission Peninsula United Methodist Church. Items include housewares, books, furniture, toys, clothes and more.
Garden club activities
ACME — Sweetwater Evening Garden Club celebrates 20 years with a plant sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 21 at Bayside Park, corner of M-72 East and U.S. 31 North.
Shop for perennial flowers, herbs, ferns, vegetable plants and garden-themed crafts. Questions: 231-938-9611.
Call for sale items
ALDEN — Alden Men’s Club collects items for its Rummage Sale from 10 a.m. to noon May 21 at the United Methodist Church garage on Helena Street. More information: 231-252-2329.
STEAM Saturday
INTERLOCHEN — Play with Legos and STEAM kits from 10 a.m. to noon May 21 and 28 at Interlochen Public Library. Contact: 231-276-6767.
Outdoor craft show
TRAVERSE CITY — The Village at Grand Traverse Commons hosts the Outdoor Craft and Vendor Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 21 on the front lawn.
Plant sale
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Conservation District hosts its annual Native Plant Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 21 outside of Boardman River Nature Center.
More than 70 plant species are available to purchase. Shoppers may bring wagons for larger orders.
Visit natureiscalling.org/native-plant-sale for a list of this year’s plant species.
Coast Guard presentation
TRAVERSE CITY — Daughters of the American Revolution- Job Winslow Chapter hosts the Traverse City Coast Guard at 11 a.m. May 21 at First Christian Church.
Questions: kmsmel@yahoo.com.
Virtual challenge
TRAVERSE CITY — Michael’s Place hosts the “21 Miles for 21 Years Challenge” this spring.
The kickoff is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 21 at Hull Park. People can enjoy food, get help with registration and more.
Run, walk, bike or paddle anywhere through June 21. Share the experience on social media using #21milesfor21years and tagging Michael’s Place.
Entry is $35 per adult or $21 for kids and families at RunSignup.com. Questions: Events@MyMichaelsPlace.net or 231-947-6453, ext. 8.
Call for donations
NORTHPORT — Northport Arts Association seeks donations for its upcoming Arts and Treasures Sale. Accepted items include vintage jewelry, pottery, sculptures, frames, prints, arts and crafts books and collectibles.
Drop off items from noon to 4 p.m. May 21-22 and noon to 7 p.m. May 25. The sale is May 27-29 at the Village Arts Building.
1920s retreat
MAPLE CITY — An Evening of Art: A Roaring ‘20s Event goes from 6-11 p.m. May 21 at Nature- A Michigan Retreat, 2988 W. Burdickville Road.
Ages 21 and older may enjoy appetizers, dessert, drinks and dancing. Beer and wine are available to purchase. Guests are encouraged to wear 1920s clothing.
The in-person event is $50 at MyNorthTickets.com. Access the online auctions for $25. Proceeds support Leelanau Montessori Public School Academy.
Crafting session
BELLAIRE — The “Crafternoon” group gathers at 4 p.m. May 26 at Bellaire Public Library. Ages 16 and older may learn to create thread journals with hand embroidery.
Call 231-533-8814 to sign up.
Outdoor gallery installation
GLEN ARBOR — Ann Arbor artist Carrie Hensel’s landscape paintings were recently installed at the Glen Arbor Art Center’s Outdoor Gallery.
Her impressionistic paintings were recreated on five aluminum panels. View the display through April 2023. The artwork will then be available through an online auction.
