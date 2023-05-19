Rock concert tickets
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Cherry Festival presents Here Come the Mummies and Laith Al-Said on July 1.
Reserved seats are $30; general admission is $20. The Deck Package is $145 and includes a meal with two alcoholic beverages and an elevated view of the stage. Tickets are available at 9 a.m. May 19 at cherryfestival.org/herecomethemummies.
Indigenous art display
TRAVERSE CITY — “Vitality and Continuity: Art in the Experiences of Anishinaabe, Inuit and Pueblo Women” is displayed through May 19 at the Dennos Museum Center.
The exhibition is part of a series of American art created through the Detroit Institute of Arts as part of the Art Bridges initiative.
The museum is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday. Adults get in for $6, kids ages 4-17 for $4.
Garden club sale
ACME — The Sweetwater Evening Garden Club hosts the Plant Sale and Garden Crafts from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 20 at Bayside Park.
Shop for perennial flowers, herbs, ferns, vegetables and garden-related crafts. Club members can answer questions and provide information about community events and projects. Questions: 231-938-9611.
Mushroom events
BELLAIRE — Hunt for spring mushrooms from 9-11 a.m. May 20 at Grass River Natural Area.
An “Illustrating Mushrooms” class begins at noon. Supplies are included.
Each event costs $10 at grassriver.org.
Craft show
TRAVERSE CITY — The Outdoor Craft and Vendor Show is set from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 20 on the front lawn at the Village at Grand Traverse Commons. Vendors can sign up via fareharbor.com/embeds/book/thevillagetc/items/295664. Contact: kate@kirkbridehall.com.
Lego activities
INTERLOCHEN — Families are invited to Lego Creation and STEAM Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon May 20 and 27 at Interlochen Public Library.
Coding activities
BELLAIRE — Kids Coding Club gathers at 10 a.m. May 20 at Bellaire Public Library.
Students ages 8-13 can use activities from code.org. Register at bellairelibrary.org or call 231-533-8814.
Plant sale
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Conservation District offers its Native Plant Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 20 at Boardman River Nature Center. More than 70 species of native plants are available to purchase. The sale occurs outdoors. More details: natureiscalling.org/native-plant-sale.
Language class
TRAVERSE CITY — Practice Spanish at 10:30 a.m. May 20 at Peninsula Community Library. RSVP to lstarsoneck47@gmail.com.
Blacksmith demo
GLEN ARBOR — The Forging for Peace Project blacksmiths demonstrate from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 20 at Glen Arbor Arts Center.
Learn more about the project at lanktonmetaldesign.com/forging-for-peace.
Trail open house
BEULAH — Friends of Betsie Valley Trail presents an open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 20 at the Beulah Trailhead and Visitor Center. Learn about the trail and how to use the fix-it stations for bike repairs. Snacks are provided.
Classical music show
TRAVERSE CITY — Families are invited to a classical music performance at 1 p.m. May 20 at Traverse Area District Library. This event features the Suzuki method, a music curriculum.
Summer camp signup
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Center for the Arts accepts registration for its Arts Discovery Day Camp, set from June 19 to Aug. 4.
Admission is $350 per week. Register at interlochen.org/day-camp.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.