Virtual exhibition
GLEN ARBOR — The exhibition “New Views: Birdlandia” is available to view from May 15 through July 16 on the Glen Arbor Arts Center website. The works highlight literal and symbolic birds. The center remains closed during the statewide stay home orders.
Writing workshop canceled
GLEN ARBOR — Author Karen Anderson is no longer offering the “Good Reading, Good Writing” workshop May 20 at Glen Arbor Arts Center. This class was canceled and the center is closed during the coronavirus concerns.
NWS hosts author May 20
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Writers Series hosts author Scott Turow at 7 p.m. May 20 through the Zoom application. Turow talks with local TV news director Patrick Livingston about his book “The Last Trial,” published May 12. The event is free; registration not required. Readers can order the text for home delivery from Horizon Books. People with tickets for the live event can email boxoffice@cityoperahouse.org for refunds.
Art exhibit, sale
LELAND — Leelanau Community Cultural Center hosts the Virtual Art Exhibit and Sale this month. The preview sale opens at 3 p.m. May 24. The show opens to the public starting at 4 p.m. that day and is available to view through 6 p.m. May 31. Early bird tickets are $25. Participating plein air artists donate 40 percent of sales to the Old Art Building.
Call for poster art
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Arts Center accepts submissions for the 2021 Manitou Music Poster Competition until Sept. 17. GAAC members are invited to enter one or two original artworks depicting area scenes. Photography and computer-generated items are not accepted. The winning work is sold through the center and at some shops and galleries in Leelanau County. info@glenarborart.org
Radio station returns
INTERLOCHEN — Classical Interlochen Public Radio’s WIAA 88.7 FM tower was recently repaired, restoring to full operating power. Crew members from Worldwide Communications Consultants, Inc. replaced the tower’s broken parts. Classical IPR is available online and listeners in the Traverse City area can tune in at 94.7 FM.
Sale called off
ALDEN — The Alden Men’s Club decided to cancel the July 25 rummage sale. Member Larry Mitchell said in an email that it would be too difficult to adhere to social distancing requirements at this event.
