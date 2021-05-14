‘Alternating’ display
TRAVERSE CITY — The exhibition “Alternating Views” opens from 4-7 p.m. May 15 at Higher Art Gallery. Meet photographer Ken Scott, clay sculptor Julie Kradel and mixed media painter Molly Davis. Works are displayed through May 30. The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday to Friday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays.
Evening of Art
LAKE LEELANAU — Leelanau Montessori Forever Foundation hosts the virtual Evening of Art at 5 p.m. May 15. Students show and auction their art pieces. Tickets are $25, or $50 to include a meal from the VI Grill. Funds go to Leelanau Montessori Public School Academy. Questions: 231-642-7564.
Free orchestra concert
HARBOR SPRINGS — Great Lakes Chamber Orchestra performs at 4 p.m. May 16 at First Presbyterian Church. GLCO Music Director and violinist Libor Ondras plays with the Hummel Trio. Admission is free.
Mask exhibition
LELAND — Leelanau County students create papier-mâché masks for display May 16-27 at the Old Art Building. Participants include Glen Lake Community Schools, Leland Public School, Northport Public School, The Pathfinder School, St. Mary School and Suttons Bay Public Schools. Michigan Legacy Art Park in Thompsonville and Leelanau Community Cultural Center in Leland present this project during National Mental Health Month.
Call for artists
LUDINGTON — Ludington Area Center for the Arts and West Shore Pride host an LGBTQ art exhibition June 4-26.
LGBTQ artists and artists with themes of equality and love can submit jewelry, paintings, mixed media, sculptures and other pieces. Each artist can enter five pieces through May 18.
A free public artist reception is June 4 from 5-8 p.m. Face masks are required.
Story hour
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Public Library hosts the Story Hour Season Finale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 19. Preschoolers hear a story and pick up a craft kit.
Summer camp
TRAVERSE CITY — Kids On The Go Summer Camp runs from June 21 to Aug. 4 at Immaculate Conception Elementary School. Professional therapists and volunteers aim to address communication, fine motor and social skills through weekly activities. Ages 3-5 can attend from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and ages 6-8 from 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Kids On The Go is a Michigan-based pediatric nonprofit providing physical, occupational and speech therapy for children with special needs. Enroll a child at kidsonthegocamptc.com.
Theater enrollment
TRAVERSE CITY — Take It From the Top enrolls students in fifth through 12th grade for the Aug. 16-20 workshop. Students learn from Broadway professionals and perform their work at 6 p.m. Aug. 20 at City Opera House. Space is limited.
Cost is $350 for the week; scholarships are available. Questions: tiftt@cityoperahouse.org.
Call for entries
GLEN ARBOR — Artists may submit pieces for the “Small Works Holiday Exhibition” at Glen Arbor Arts Center. Items are smaller than 12 inches and sold for $150 or less. Submissions are due Oct. 1. The show runs Nov. 5 to Dec. 16. GlenArborArt.org/ARTISTS
Library receives grant
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Public Library is one of 200 libraries selected to participate in the American Library Association’s Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries program. The $3,000 grant will help the facility host discussions about the opioid crisis and train staff to lead these conversations. More information: jthomet@tadl.org.
