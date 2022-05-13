Summer festival lineup, tickets
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Center for the Arts recently revealed its full lineup for the 2022 Interlochen Arts Festival.
Newly announced performers include singer-songwriter Joshua Davis, alternative rock band Wilco, country artist Chris Young, blues singer Buddy Guy and others.
Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. May 13 at interlochen.org/tickets.
Al-Anon convention
TRAVERSE CITY — The 50th annual Michigan Al-Anon/Alateen Convention occurs from 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 14 via Zoom.
The event is free, but donations can be sent to Michigan AFG, Inc. at P.O. Box 980174 in Ypsilanti, Michigan 48198. miafg.org
Grown-Up and Me event
INTERLOCHEN — Grown-Up and Me starts at 10 a.m. May 14 at Interlochen Public Library. Jennifer Safonovs leads this dance-based movement class for ages 2-5 and their adult. A $5 donation is suggested.
Spring Art Market
TRAVERSE CITY — The Spring Art Market goes from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 14 at the Dennos Museum- Milliken Auditorium.
More than 20 artists sell their works. The museum store includes art-inspired gifts, art sculptures and hand-painted and woven paper lamps by Nathalie Miebach.
Children can participate in an art activity from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Discovery Gallery. Art demonstrations occur throughout the day, including tabletop printing by Glenn Wolff and ceramics by Zach Tate.
Center waives admission
EAST JORDAN — Raven Hill Discovery Center offers free admission on the second Saturday of each month from noon to 4 p.m. May through October.
Families are invited to explore outdoor exhibitions like the Music Garden, Jurassic Park Walk, Schoolhouse and the new Connections Trail.
House concert
CADILLAC — The winter/spring 2022 Gopherwood Concerts series concludes with Michael Clem at 7 p.m. May 14 at 4320 E. 46 Road. Face masks are required.
Tickets are $7 for youth and $15 for adults at Horizon Books or the After 26 Depot Café.
World Music Series
ROGERS CITY — Presque Isle District Library kicks off its World Music Series with Motown Eagles at 7:30 p.m. May 14 at Rogers Theater.
The series continues May 21 with La Compagnie Musical Troupe, which shares songs about life on the Great Lakes.
Tickets are $10 per person. Box office: 989-734-2477.
Wine walk
TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan Girl Wine Walk begins at 11 a.m. May 15 at Timber Ridge RV and Recreation Resort.
The event includes a 3K hike with wine tastings along the trail. Food and music are available. Some of the proceeds go to the Smith Family Breast Health Center.
Tickets are $50 each at Eventbrite.com.
Community concert
FRANKFORT — Local project Stories That Heal presents a community concert at 4 p.m. May 15 at the Garden Theater. The free performance is followed by a discussion.
Art due May 15
GLEN ARBOR — Artists may submit works for the “Unconditional PRIDE Artists PopUP + Demo” until May 15.
Glen Arbor Arts Center collaborated with Up North Pride to present the June 4 event, which is part of the center’s “6ft Apart Art” outdoor series.
Entry is free. Apply at glenarborart.org.
Call for films
SAULT STE. MARIE — Submissions are accepted for the Soo Film Festival, which takes place Sept. 14-18.
Categories include fiction, feature, documentary and short films. Work from the Great Lakes region is preferred, though filmmakers may hail from anywhere in the world.
Entry is $20 through May 15 at FilmFreeway.com/SooFilmFestival.
Online book sale
INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interlochen Public Library continues its Offline BookShelf sale.
Select books online and then pay and pickup at the library. Hardcovers are $2, paperbacks are $1, a bag of books is $5 and puzzles are $5. Proceeds benefit library programs.
Order at librarycat.org/lib/FriendsIPL.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.