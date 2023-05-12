Crafting session
BELLAIRE — Create a planting pot from 10 a.m. to noon May 13 at Bellaire Public Library.
Use folded newspaper and plant seeds during this free session.
Book-making event
INTERLOCHEN — Create handmade books from 10 a.m. to noon May 13 at Interlochen Public Library.
Friends of Interlochen Public Library provide materials. Admission is free. Contact: 231-276-6767.
Forest bathing workshop
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Conservation District hosts a forest bathing session from 10 a.m. to noon May 13 at Boardman River Nature Center.
Rest and exploring are combined with group gatherings and solo time. Adults ages 18 and older may attend for $40. Register at natureiscalling.org/events.
Gallery walk through
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Arts Center Gallery Manager Sarah Bearup-Neal leads a Walk and Talk at 11 a.m. May 13. She discusses the exhibitions “Swimming” and “The Birds Are Watching.” This conversational walking tour is free.
Mother-daughter activity
INTERLOCHEN — The Mother-Daughter After Hours Party goes from 5:30-8:30 p.m. May 13 at Interlochen Public Library.
Food, games and activities are provided. Register via interlochenpubliclibrary.org.
Trivia night
ELK RAPIDS — Community Trivia Night starts at 7 p.m. May 13 at the Historic Elk Rapids Town Hall.
Teams of up to eight can participate. Cost is $5 per person.
Wildflower hikes
EMPIRE — Sleeping Bear Dunes Tours resumes its Guided Wildflower Hike at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. May 14. Other dates: May 20, 21, 27 and 28. Admission is $15 at MyNorthTickets.com. Call 248-931-9440 for the location and more details.
Symphony concert
TRAVERSE CITY — Encore Wind Symphony is in concert at 3 p.m. May 14 at First Congregational Church.
Tickets are $10 per adult and free for students at the door. More details: encorewinds.org.
Call for films
SAULT STE. MARIE — Submissions are accepted for the Soo Film Festival, which takes place Sept. 13-17.
Categories include fiction, feature, documentary and short films. Work from the Great Lakes region is preferred, though filmmakers may come from anywhere in the world.
Entry is $20 through May 14 and $25 until June 5 at FilmFreeway.com/SooFilmFestival.
Painting class
PETOSKEY — Paint Bigfoot at 6 p.m. May 15 at The Katydid.
Cost is $35 per person. For more details and to register, visit grandpashorters.com or call 231-347-2603.
‘Bad Axe’ screening
TRAVERSE CITY — View the documentary “Bad Axe” at 6 p.m. May 15 at the Dennos Museum Center.
Reserve free seats at dennosmuseum.org/events/films.html.
Art show
MANISTEE — Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts presents “Nanok and Kowaleski: A Duo Art Exhibition” through June 17.
The show features paintings by Nancy “Nanok” Davis and quilt artwork by Ann Kowaleski. The public artist reception goes from 5-7 p.m. May 20.
Call for books
INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interlochen Public Library accepts used books, audio books, DVDs and CDs through June 3.
Bring items to Interlochen Public Library from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
Call for entry
GRAYLING — AuSable Artisan Village and Kirtland Community College seek adult artists to enter the annual Great Northern Art Explosion. The public can view and vote for their favorites from Aug. 25 through Sept. 10.
Entry is $40 for the public, $30 for Artisan Village members. Registration is open until July 23 via callforentry.org. Questions: info@artisanvillage.org.
