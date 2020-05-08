Movie fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — Michael’s Place hosts its annual “A Night at the Movies” fundraiser May 8. Community members are invited to the pre-show at 7 p.m. on Facebook and then they can watch the film “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” (rated PG) through AMC Theatres On Demand, Amazon or Spectrum On Demand. Donations benefit the nonprofit grief support center. More information: 231-947-6453.
Facebook Live concerts
TRAVERSE CITY — MiddleCoast Brewing Company hosts a free concert at 7 p.m. Fridays through Facebook Live. Jesse Jefferson performs May 8, and The Accidentals May 15.
Celebrating birds
THOMPSONVILLE — Michigan Legacy Art Park and Here:Say Storytelling host the free “Birds & Words” virtual event at 10 a.m. May 9. Guests include artists, musicians and writers. Watch via Zoom or Facebook Live. Donations go to Crosshatch Artist Emergency Fund, which helps local creators impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lego home contest
TRAVERSE CITY — Home Builders Association invites kids ages 3-17 to create their dream home using Legos. Send a photo to debbie@hbagta.com by May 10. Winners receive an Amazon gift card.
Film event canceled
TRAVERSE CITY — The Indie Lens Pop-Up film screening of “Recorder: The Marion Stokes Project” was taken off the spring schedule at the Dennos Museum Center, which is closed until at least May 15. The film airs at 10 p.m. June 15 on PBS.
Theater streams films
TRAVERSE CITY — The State Theatre and Bijou By the Bay offer several films for streaming at home while the venues are closed. View the Traverse City Film Festival selection “Balloon,” a drama set in Germany during the Cold War. Cost is $10. The documentary “The Dog Doc” and drama “Driveways” are $12 each. Other available titles: “The Booksellers” ($9.99), “The Times of Bill Cunningham” ($9.99), “The Etruscan Smile” ($12) and “Best of Cat Video Fest.” All films can be found on the theaters’ website.
Book supports nonprofit
TRAVERSE CITY — Area author Robert Giles plans to share profits from his book “When Truth Mattered: The Kent State Shootings 50 Years Later” with GroundTruth Project, a nonprofit journalism organization. Ten percent of sales go to the nonprofit annually. The text is available for purchase at Amazon.com.
Grant supports reading
KINGSLEY — Traverse Area District Library, Kingsley Branch received a grant from the Michigan Center for the Book. The award — plus additional funding from Kingsley Friends of the Library — supported children’s book author and illustrator Brianne Farley’s visit to Kingsley schools. Farley lead a writing workshop and gave presentations.
Library cards for students
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library offers library cards to each pre-kindergarten through 12th grade student in the TCAPS district. Students can access the TADL online catalog (books, research, databases, videos and more) while schools and library branches are closed. A one-time removal of late fees and fines for student cardholders is also available.
Emergency fund expands
BELLAIRE — Crosshatch Center for Art & Ecology expands its Artist Emergency Fund to include Emmet and Charlevoix counties. Artists of any medium may apply for up to $500 if they earn 33 percent or more from their work and lost income during the COVID-19 pandemic. Funding is also available in Antrim, Grand Traverse, Benzie, Leelanau and Kalkaska counties. Contact: amanda@crosshatch.org.
Short story contest
TRAVERSE CITY — Barnes and Noble, Inc. hosts its first National Children’s Short Story Contest. Kids ages 6-12 may share their original written or graphic short stories for a chance to be published in a book and receive a signed text from bestselling author Gail Carson Levine. The suggested word count is 300-800 words or four pages of a black-and-white graphic tale. Parents or guardians can submit their child’s story, first name and age at BN.com until May 29.
