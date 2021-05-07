Knitting sessions
INTERLOCHEN — Yarn Therapy meetings start at 11 a.m. Tuesdays at Interlochen Public Library. Bring a project, and wear a face mask. Space is limited.
Spring Art Walk
TRAVERSE CITY — The Downtown Spring Art Walk is from 4-7 p.m. May 7-8. View art and meet artists. Higher Art Gallery hosts Julie Kradel, who gives a pottery demonstration Friday. Items are available to purchase from participating artists. Attendees must wear face masks.
Donation drop off
ALDEN — Alden Men’s Club accepts donations for its annual Rummage Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 8 at the United Methodist Church. Not accepted: refrigerators, washer, dryers, computers or old style TVs. The July 31 sale supports six food pantries in Antrim and Kalkaska counties. Call: 231-518-4066.
Iris folding class
INTERLOCHEN — An iris-folding class begins at 11 a.m. May 8 at Interlochen Public Library. Adults can learn to use colored paper to form a design. Space is limited. Registration: 231-276-6767.
Virtual EP release
TRAVERSE CITY — The Accidentals debut the EP “Time Out” during a virtual show at 8 p.m. May 9. Tickets are $25. More details: crowdcast.io/e/timeoutmay9.
Secular discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Humanists host Student Secular Alliance Executive Director Kevin Boiling at 7 p.m. May 10. He presents the virtual program “The Next Generation of the Secular Movement: Are You Ready?” Register for free at gthumanists.org.
Stories with Miss Ann
INTERLOCHEN — Miss Ann leads a Zoom story hour at 11 a.m. May 12 via Interlochen Public Library. Weekly themes and craft supplies are available. Meeting ID: 876 3279 3456. Passcode: storyhour.
Weekly kids crafts
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum hosts Kids Craft Lab at 1 p.m. Thursdays this spring. Create watercolor paintings with string May 13 and use geometric shapes to paint or draw May 20. Sessions are through Zoom. greatlakeskids.org
Author gives talk
GLEN ARBOR — Leelanau County public libraries and Cottage Book Shop host author Ronan Hession at 2 p.m. May 13 via Zoom. She talks about her debut novel “Leonard and Hungry Paul.” Register at glenlakelibrary.net.
Painting classes
GRAYLING — Paint wine glasses at 11 a.m. or wine bottles at 2 p.m. May 15 at AuSable Artisan Village. Cost is $25 per session. Social distancing and face masks are required. More details: 989-745-6096.
Film entries accepted
SAULT STE. MARIE — The Soo Film Festival accepts submissions for the Sept. 15-19 event. Films are expected to show at the Soo Theatre and Bayliss Public Library. Entry is $15 through May 16. Selections are announced in July. All genres are accepted at soofilmfestival.org.
Artist grants available
ATLANTA — South Arts invites artists across the United States to apply for its Jazz Road Creative Residencies initiative through July 1. Grants support musicians’ projects, which may have been impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic.southarts.org
Call for poster art
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Arts Center opens its 2022 Manitou Music poster contest. GAAC members may enter original paintings until Sept. 16. The poster is sold at Leelanau County shops and art galleries. Apply online or call 231-334-6112.
