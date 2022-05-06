Art displayed
ALDEN — View mixed media wildflower artwork through May 28 at Alden District Library. Two Hoots Studio artists James and Elizabeth Manning collaborated for this show.
Derby party
TRAVERSE CITY — A Kentucky Derby party begins at 5 p.m. May 7 at the VFW Post 2780 on Veterans Drive. Games and appetizers are provided. Women are encouraged to wear hats.
Derby gala
GRAYLING — The National Guard Association of Michigan hosts a Kentucky Derby charity gala from 6-11 p.m. May 7 at Camp Grayling.
Activities include live race feed, auctions, dancing, fireworks and games. A cash bar serves mint juleps and other cocktails alongside Southern cuisine. Derby attire is encouraged.
Tickets are $100 each at ngam.org/grayling-gala. Proceeds support veterans with PTSD through the Guardian Angels Medical Service Dog Program.
Bluegrass concert
LUDINGTON — Grammy-nominated bluegrass band The Special Consensus performs at 7 p.m. May 7 at Ludington Area Center for the Arts. Tickets are $20 via Eventbrite.com. Pay $25 at the door.
Musician performs
KALKASKA — Rehab performs at 8 p.m. May 7 at Railroad Square. This is part of the alternative and hip hop band’s “Bust A Hole in the Wind Tour.” Tickets are $15 at obscurrus-diem-production.square.site.
Kids programs
TRAVERSE CITY — Preschool and elementary students are invited to weekly programs at Great Lakes Children’s Museum. Kid’s Craft Lab features painting a dinosaur at 1 and 3:30 p.m. May 9 and 10:30 a.m., 1 or 3:30 p.m. May 12. Storytime Adventures includes the tale “The Way Back Home” at 10:30 a.m., 1 or 3:30 p.m. May 10 and 13. Sign up at glcm.org.
Photo workshop
ALDEN — The Antrim Photography Workshop begins at 6 p.m. May 9 at Helena Township Community Center. Rebecca Reah presents “Lightroom Basics.”
Admission is $10 per workshop, or $50 for a one-year membership. Contact: 231-313-8820; LL.pics44@gmail.com.
‘Unseen Forces’ exhibit TRAVERSE CITY — Higher Art Gallery presents the “Unseen Forces” exhibition from May 10 through June 6. View works by Kristen Egan and Cody Miller.
Reading program
TRAVERSE CITY — Reading dog Lani is available from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Peninsula Community Library. More details: 231-223-7700.
Crafting workshop
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Public Library hosts the Wool Crafting and Needlework sessions from 1-4 p.m. May 10. Bring materials and work on a project.
Art with Heart session
INTERLOCHEN — Art with Heart goes from 10 a.m. to noon May 11 and 18 at Interlochen Public Library. Bring supplies for painting, coloring, jewelry making or another project.
Call for art
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Arts Commission seeks artists to design banners on poles along West Front Street.The Arts Commission partners with Britten Banners on this project, with the theme “Fresh Perspectives of Downtown.” Applications are due May 20 at tcpublicart.org.
Local artist selected
LANSING — Twenty Michigan artists were selected for Lansing Art Gallery and Education Center’s ArtPath exhibition.
Two artists hail from northern Michigan: Interlochen Arts Academy instructor Douglas M. Gruizenga, with his sculpture “COVID Love,” and Leelanau County artist Brian Ferriby, with his installation “Helicopter Seeds.”
ArtPath is available to view from May 30 through Sept. 5 along the Lansing River Trail.
