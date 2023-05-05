Concerts announced
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Center for the Arts announces shows as part of the Interlochen Arts Festival.
Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons are in concert July 20, and Brandi Carlile performs Sept. 1. Both shows occur in Kresge Auditorium.
Tickets are available at 10 a.m. May 5 at interlochen.org/tickets.
American Legion sale
COPEMISH — The Read-Osborne American Legion Post 531 Auxiliary hosts a garage and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 6.
Proceeds go to auxiliary programs. Questions: 231-409-5037.
Arts in Action program
TRAVERSE CITY — Arts in Action features local artist Michael Sincic from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m. May 6 at the Great Lakes Children’s Museum.
This drop-in workshop is for ages 2-8. Reserve a spot at glcm.org.
Silent auction
TRAVERSE CITY — North Sky Raptor Sanctuary offers a silent auction from 1-6 p.m. May 6 at Silver Spruce Brewing Company.
Manitou Winds concert
TRAVERSE CITY — Manitou Winds presents “Complementary Colors” at 7:30 p.m. May 6 at Grace Episcopal Church.
The program features chamber music, spoken word and visual art. Guests include Interlochen Arts Academy Instructor Matthew Cochran and artist Lauren Everett Finn. Admission is free.
Painting session
PETOSKEY — Karen Mazzoline leads a painting class at 2 p.m. May 7 at The Katydid.
To register, visit grandpashorters.com or call 231-347-2603.
Watercolor class
PETOSKEY — Molly McCarthy leads a 3-D floral watercolor class at 6 p.m. May 8 at The Katydid.
Cost is $35 per person. Registration: 231-347-2603.
Arts and culture event
INTERLOCHEN — The 2023 Northwest Michigan Arts and Culture Summit goes from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. May 9 at Interlochen Center for the Arts.
This year’s theme is “Create: Connecting, Capacity Building, Communications.” Discussion topics include volunteer management, cultural tourism and more.
Admission is $30 for the public. Sign up to attend in person or via Zoom at https://nwmiarts.org/annual-summit-registration-2/. Questions: arts@nwmiarts.net.
Photography workshop
ALDEN — Antrim Photography Workshop meets at 6 p.m. May 9 at Helena Township Community Center.
Ragner Avery demonstrates Luminar Neo software for digital photo editing. Admission is $10 for the public. Contact 231-313-8820 or LL.pics44@gmail.com to confirm event details before the program.
Call for artists
TRAVERSE CITY — Artists can apply for the “Great Bodies” exhibition at Higher Art Gallery.
Each artist may submit one or two pieces. Paintings, pastels, drawings, watercolor, fiber, sculptural wall pieces and mixed media are accepted.
Entries are due May 10. The exhibition runs July 7 through Aug. 3. Visit higherartgallery.com/calls-for-art for more details.
Member art show
NORTHPORT — Northport Arts Association presents the Spring Member Art Exhibit May 10-21 at the Village Arts Building.
An open house goes from 5-7 p.m. May 10. Exhibition hours are from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday.
Book discussion
INTERLOCHEN — Thursday Morning Book Club features “Hear That Lonesome Whistle Blow” by Dee Brown at 10 a.m. May 11 at Interlochen Public Library.
Etchings exhibition
SCOTTVILLE — West Shore Community College displays “Etchings: Escaping the Frame” by Dorothy Anderson Grow through Aug. 4 in the Manierre Dawson Gallery. Anderson Grow is a Traverse City-based artist.
Birds exhibition
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Art Center displays the exhibition “The Birds Are Watching” by Jessica Kovan through Aug. 24. Kovan, of Benzie County, uses mixed media in this show.
Costner, wife divorce
LOS ANGELES — Kevin Costner and his wife of nearly 19 years, Christine Baumgartner, are divorcing, a representative for the actor said.
“It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage,” Costner’s publicist Arnold Robinson said.
in a statement.
Costner and Baumgartner, a model and handbag designer, began dating in 1998 before getting married at his Colorado ranch in 2004.
They have two sons, ages 14 and 15, and a 12-year-old daughter together.
It was the second marriage for Costner, 68, the Oscar and Emmy winning star of TV’s “Yellowstone” and films including “Dances With Wolves,” “The Bodyguard” and “Bull Durham.”
Costner also has four adult children from previous relationships.
