Downtown Art Walk
TRAVERSE CITY — The Downtown Art Walk is not returning May 1. The Downtown Development Authority decided to postpone and hopes to reschedule the event after the CDC recommendations allow for larger public gatherings.
Art show opens May 1
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan Artists Gallery opens the virtual show “Out of the Woods: Mammals, Memories and Mud” on May 1. The exhibition features clay artists Michelle Tock York, Cynthia Marks, Leanne Schnepp, Lisa Farris, Corey and Stacey Bechler and Julie Kradel. View the works on the gallery’s Facebook page.
Craft and Vendor Show
TRAVERSE CITY — The Craft and Vendor Show is rescheduled for Sept. 19 at Kirkbride Hall at the Village at Grand Traverse Commons. The event was previously set on May 2, but was postponed out of health concerns.
Women’s retreat rescheduled
ELK RAPIDS — The Women’s Ecumenical Retreat, previously set May 2, will be rescheduled. The event includes singing and faith exploration at First Presbyterian Church. Contact: 231-632-3712.
Online concert
SUTTONS BAY — Kayleigh Slone performs at 1 p.m. May 2 through the Two K Farms Cidery and Winery Facebook page. Attendees can enjoy a beverage of their choice while watching the show, which is part of the Bittersweet Virtual Series.
Spring art show
TRAVERSE CITY — Higher Art Gallery hosts a virtual opening of its spring show “The Woodland” on May 5. Artwork by Kristen Egan and Brian Sostrom is available to view and purchase through the gallery’s website.
Pet exhibition
TRAVERSE CITY — The Dennos Museum Center opens its pet exhibition with a virtual reception at 1 p.m. May 6 via Facebook Live. Explore the gallery online and talk with the young photographers about their pets.
Book fair set
TRAVERSE CITY — Brilliant Books hosts a virtual book fair. Spend $25 on books for students, teachers and librarians and the bookstore will donate $5 toward books for a northwest Michigan school or library. Customers can nominate any public or private school and must include the address in the comment section when they place an order. More details: 231-946-2665.
Festival films streaming
TRAVERSE CITY — Several films from the 2019 Traverse City Film Festival are available to watch from home. Selections include “Blinded by the Light” (HBO Go and Now), “Brittany Runs A Marathon” (Amazon Prime), “Greener Grass” (Hulu), “Woodstock: Three Days That Defined a Generation” (Netflix) and many more. Visit the TCFF website for the complete list and film descriptions.
Camp moves online
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Center for the Arts hosts its first virtual Interlochen Arts Camp this summer. Classes are scheduled June 29 through July 17 and multidisciplinary performances set July 18-19. Second through 12th graders are invited to acting, musical theater, classical music performance and composition, songwriting and other programs. Contact: admission@interlochen.org; 800-681-5912.
