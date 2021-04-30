Outdoor book sale
ALDEN — The Sidewalk Book Sale goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 1 at Alden District Library, weather permitting. Available items: books, audio books, DVDs, CDs and puzzles. Masks and social distancing are required. Sponsored by Friends of the Alden District Library. Contact: 231-331-4318.
FAFSA deadline May 1LANSING — Michigan Department of Treasury reminds college students to submit their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) by May 1. Submissions are considered for the Michigan Competitive Scholarship and Michigan Tuition Grant as well as other financial aid programs. fafsa.gov
Free galleries
FRANKFORT — Oliver Art Center opens Little Free Art Galleries May 1 at the center, Benzie Shores District Library and Century 21 Northland. People can freely take and leave art.
Small works are accepted for this area. Blank canvas kits are $10. Questions: info@oliverart.org; 231-352-4151.
Flea market
TRAVERSE CITY — The Red Dresser hosts the Barn Market: A Vintage Flea and Makers Market from 4-8 p.m. May 28 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 29 at the Northwestern Michigan Fairgrounds. Attendees must wear face masks. Admission is $10 for both days, $5 for Saturday. Tickets go on sale May 1 at Ticketleap.com or The Red Dresser, 956 W. South Airport Road.
Scholarship contest
TRAVERSE CITY — Duck Brand’s annual Stuck at Prom Scholarship Contest is open until June 9. College-bound teens are invited to create formal wear and accessories using duct tape. Submit photos and videos of a finished duct tape prom dress or tuxedo. Judges select finalists and the community votes from June 30 to July 14. Two grand prize winners receive $10,000 awards, and eight other finalists get $500 scholarships. duckbrand.com/stuck-at-prom
Summer camps
EAST JORDAN — Raven Hill Discovery Center offers summer camps for kids. All camps are limited to eight to 10 campers per session and take place outdoors. Children must wear masks and socially distance. Email info@miravenhill.org for a flyer or registration details.
Upcoming camps:
- Art Camps, June 21-25 and June 28 to July 2
- STEM Camps, July 5-9
- Geology Camps, July 12-16
- Nature Lovers Camps, July 19-23 and July 26-30
- History Camp, Aug. 2-6
Call for entries
GLEN ARBOR — Artists are invited to submit works for the “Everyday Objects” exhibition through July 15. Len Cowgill, Tamarack Gallery manager, judges the show. Glen Arbor Arts Center displays items from Aug. 27 to Oct. 28. Learn more at GlenArborArt.org/artists.
Memoir published
TRAVERSE CITY — Local writer Stephen Lewis recently released his first memoir “Dementia: A Love Story.” Lewis chronicles his experience as caregiver for his late wife Carol. Mission Point Press published the book, which is available in paperback for $17.95.
Hemingway book release set
ROSEVILLE, CALIF. — Retired college professor Curtis L. DeBerg penned “Traveling the World with Hemingway,” which features many northern Michigan locales. The hardcover text may be available at Horizon and Brilliant Books in Traverse City, or purchase at Amazon.com.
