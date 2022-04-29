Concert tickets available
FRANKFORT — Live at the Garden kicks off with Joshua Davis at 8 p.m. June 15 at the Garden Theater.
The concert series continues with Whiskey Wolves of the West July 1, May Erlewine July 27 and Nicki Bluhm Aug. 14.
Tickets are $25 and go on sale April 29. gardentheater.org
Art fair
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids Indigenous Youth and Friends hosts the Spring Arts and Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 30 at Elk Rapids High School. Funds support a trip to Yellowstone National Park.
Drug collection
TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office hosts a National Prescription Drug Take Back from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30 at the Grand Traverse Mall.
Drop off unused prescription drugs in the parking lot.
STEAM event
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library’s MakerFest goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 30 at the Civic Center. Exhibitors include Great Lakes Children’s Museum, Newton’s Road, Great Start Collaborative and other STEAM organizations.
Community market
BENZONIA — Grow Benzie’s spring market is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 30. Local food and craft vendors, businesses and organizations are available.
The market moves to Wednesdays from 2-6 p.m. starting June 1. Email volunteer@growbenzie.org to get involved.
Pottery workshop
TRAVERSE CITY — Leelanau Pottery Company offers a pottery glazing class at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. April 30 at Farm Club.
Create a bubble design on a stoneware cup. Finished cups are ready to pick up in two weeks.
Cost is $45 per person through Eventbrite.com.
Nature writing
INTERLOCHEN — Alison Swan leads the “Not Just Nature Writing” course at 2 p.m. April 30 at Interlochen Public Library. All ages can bring a notebook and writing utensil.
NMEAC celebration
TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan Environmental Action Council hosts an Environmentalist of the Year celebration at 3 p.m. April 30 at Northwest Michigan Works.
The Kroupa Lifetime Achievement and Reisig Journalism Awards are presented. An open mic and music by Brotha James are included. RSVP at nmeac.org.
Climate film screening
FRANKFORT — Grand Traverse Area Citizens’ Climate Lobby presents a free screening of “2040” at 4 p.m. April 30 at the Garden Theater. Students from Frankfort High School discuss their solar project afterward. Benzie Community Water Council provided funds for this screening.
Poetry competition
WASHINGTON D.C. — The Poetry Out Loud National Semifinals are broadcast May 1 on arts.gov. Interlochen Arts Academy student Gabe Blaikie was named the 2022 Michigan Poetry Out Loud champion, which advanced him to the semifinals. His poetry recitation airs at 3 p.m. (ET).
Judges then select nine students to advance to the final event in June.
Call for art
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Arts Commission seeks art for the Boardman Lake Loop, part of TART Trails.
Artists ages 18 and older may include a letter of interest, resume, images of artwork and professional references. Apply by 5 p.m. May 1.
Questions: harry@downtowntc.com. tcpublicart.org
Chamber music series
CHEBOYGAN — “Chamberfest Cheboygan” kicks off with classical pianist Rachel Cheung at 7:30 p.m. May 1 at the Opera House.
Tickets are free for students, $25 for adults. Purchase at theoperahouse.org or call the box office: 231-627-5432.
Call for artwork
GLEN ARBOR — Artists may submit works by May 20 for the annual Mini Masterpieces outdoor exhibition.
Small works will hang on trees from Lake Street to the gallery and in the grove behind the center May 27 through Sept. 5.
Pickup a blank canvas at the center. Questions: 231-334-6112.
