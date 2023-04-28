Rock concert tickets
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Cherry Festival presents Night Ranger with Stephen Pearcy’s Ratt on July 3.
Reserved seats are $50; general admission is $30. The Deck Package is $155 and includes a meal with two alcoholic beverages and an elevated view of the stage. Tickets are available at 9 a.m. April 28 at cherryfestival.org/nightranger.
Concerts announced
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Center for the Arts announces shows as part of the Interlochen Arts Festival. Big and Rich perform June 22, Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder are on stage July 21 and Dark Star Orchestra plays Aug. 9.
Tickets are available at 10 a.m. April 28 at interlochen.org/tickets.
Kids’ day
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Bay YMCA hosts Healthy Kids Day from 9-11 a.m. April 29. Free activities are available to the public.
Creator festival
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library’s MakerFest 2023 is on from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 29 at Grand Traverse County Civic Center. If it rains, the event moves to April 30.
Exhibitors include MiSTEM Network, Challenge Island Northwest Michigan, Raptor Robotics and others.
Spring craft show
GAYLORD — The Gaylord Spring Craft Show goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 29-30 at Treetops Resort.
Bring a canned item for early admission on Saturday. Items go to a local food bank.
Family activity
SUTTONS BAY — Family Fun with Spring goes from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 29 at Suttons Bay Bingham District Library. Participate in crafts and a story during this National Library Week event.
Free movie
FRANKFORT — The Garden Theater presents a free screening of the film “Women Talking” at 3 p.m. April 29. A discussion follows. Find Miriam Toews’ book at Benzie Shores District Library.
Drum performance
MAPLE CITY — Raion Taiko Drummers perform at 7 p.m. April 29 at Glen Lake School.
This is part of the 2023 Manitou Music Series. RSVP for free via glenarborart.org/events/taiko-drumming.
Call for photographers
NORTHPORT — Northport Arts Association seeks photographers for its Photo Exhibit, showing May 27 through June 11.
The opening reception is May 26 and a plein air photo shoot is May 27-28. Learn more and apply by May 1 at northportartsassociation.org.
Play auditions
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Players hosts auditions for “The Drawer Boy” at 7 p.m. May 1 at Glen Lake Church and at 7 p.m. May 2 at Old Town Playhouse.
The show is June 8-10. For a digital copy of the script, contact webbforhire@gmail.com.
Camp instructors needed
LUDINGTON — Ludington Area Center for the Arts seeks instructors for the 2023 Art-Ventures Summer Camp.
College students with an art or art education focus, professional artists and art teachers may submit proposals for the camp, which serves ages 5-11 from July 11 to Aug. 17.
Proposals should include a description of the class, what students will make, materials needed and more.
Drop off proposals at the center or email programs@ludingtonartscenter.org by May 1.
Benefit concert
BELLAIRE — A benefit concert for Amber Higby goes from 6:30-9 p.m. May 5 at the Bellaire Senior Center (Commission on Aging).
The evening features a silent auction, refreshments and a concert by Elvis tribute artist Jake Slater. Tickets are $20 at the door.
Call for artists
SUTTONS BAY — Artists may submit their poster and T-shirt designs by May 5 for the annual Suttons Bay Art Festival.
More details: suttonsbayartfestival.org.
Youth display
EAST JORDAN — People can view the free exhibition “Youth Innovation in Rural America” from noon to 4 p.m. May 6 at Raven Hill Discovery Center.
Local students created the community-based design projects. View their works through Oct. 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.