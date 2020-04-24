Community Connections event
TRAVERSE CITY — TBA ISD, NMCAA Head Start, Great Start Collaborative, Great Start to Quality Resource Center and Early On professionals recently created the Community Connections series. The first virtual event features local band The Accidentals at 6 p.m. April 24. The concert will be live on YouTube. The series continues biweekly through the first week in June. Email ydonohoe@tbaisd.org to learn more about upcoming events.
Showcase scrapped
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC Jazz Bands and Vocal Jazz Ensemble are unable to present their April 25 showcase at Milliken Auditorium. The Dennos Museum Center is closed until at least April 30.
Virtual prom
TRAVERSE CITY — The Village at Grand Traverse Commons hosts the Virtual ‘80s Prom Night from 8-10 p.m. April 25. Music is broadcast live on 94.5 and 106.3 FM radio stations, Facebook live and the Zoom application.
Call to request a song and enter to win prom king or queen titles.
The prize is a two-night stay and golf for two people at Shanty Creek when the stay-at-home order is lifted.
Spring concert cut
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC Children’s Choir is no longer presenting its spring concert April 26 at Lars Hockstad Auditorium.
The college is closed through the end of the school year to follow Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order.
Call for films
SAULT STE. MARIE — Filmmakers are invited to submit their fiction, feature, documentary and short pieces for the annual Soo Film Festival, set from Sept. 16-20. Entry is free until April 26. Cost is $15 until May 31 and $20 until June 22. Selections are announced in late July. Submit at FilmFreeway.com.
Craft show called off
KALKASKA — Kalkaska Winterfest is unable to host its Spring Craft Show because it was set during the annual National Trout Festival, which was canceled.
Cinema at home
TRAVERSE CITY — The State Theatre and Bijou By the Bay offer several films to stream from home while the venues are closed to the public. Greenwich Entertainment provides the documentaries “The Booksellers” and “The Times of Bill Cunningham.” Both are available to rent for $9.99 each. The Traverse City Film Festival Audience Award winner “The Etruscan Smile” is $12 through Film Movement. Some of the proceeds support the local theaters.
Call for entries
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Arts Center asks for entries for two fall exhibitions. “Power Tools” will feature visual works expressing the artist’s thoughts, while “Art in the Time of Coronavirus” will contain postcards created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Submissions are due Aug. 12, and all works are displayed Sept. 11 through Nov. 5. More details: 231-334-6112.
Author visit rescheduled
TRAVERSE CITY — National Writers Series rescheduled its event with author Pam Houston, who is set to appear at City Opera House Dec. 2. Houston presents her book “Deep Creek: Finding Hope in the High Country.” Students pay $5; general admission is $16. Current tickets will be honored, or call the box office at 231-941-8082 for a refund.
Art center activities
FRANKFORT — Oliver Art Center is closed to the public, but it offers virtual tours that include viewing the exhibition “Make Mine Abstract.” The exhibition features work by area artists Carol Spaulding, Susan Thompson and Skye Gentle as well as 50 other artists, bringing the total to nearly 170 pieces. Community members can view and purchase the artwork online, if desired. The center also offers online activities for kids including coloring sheets, word games and art book-themed story videos.
Playhouse names director
TRAVERSE CITY — The Old Town Playhouse Board of Trustees recently named Deb Jackson as the permanent executive director. Jackson brings her experience in business management and leadership with organizations including Zonta Club, Association of University Women and Grand Traverse Pavilions Foundation. She served as OTP interim executive director since the beginning of 2019 and was a member of the board before then.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.