Painting sessions
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC Extended Education offers Painting with Acrylics: Cherry Blossoms from 10 a.m. to noon May 1 and 8 via Zoom. Supply costs vary. Register by April 23. Contact: 231-995-1700.
TSO live show
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Symphony Orchestra presents a harp, piano and percussion concert at 7:30 p.m. April 24. The video features pianist Kevin Rhodes, who recently committed to 10 more years with the TSO. He steps into a new role as artistic director and principle conductor. traversesymphony.org
Kids pottery classes
LUDINGTON — The Kids Pottery Workshop is from 2-3:30 p.m. April 25 and May 9 at Ludington Area Center for the Arts. Space is limited and face masks are required. Cost is $30 for LACA members, $35 for others. Registration: 231-845-2787.
Paintings displayed
LELAND — Local artist Richard Stocker presents his paintings from April 26 through May 14 at the Old Art Building. His coloring pages are available to purchase, and the public is invited to a coloring session. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday.
Historical thriller talk
TRAVERSE CITY — New York Times bestselling author Chris Bohjalian presents his newest book “Hour of the Witch” at 7 p.m. April 29. The National Writers Series offers this free event via Zoom.
Leelanau scholarships
CEDAR — The Ed and Irene Fleis Education Fund offers $1,100 scholarships to students in Leelanau County or with Leelanau lineage. The Cedar-Maple City Lions Club scholarship committee will notify 65 winners by mail or email. Applications are due April 30 at fleiseducation.com.
Virtual poetry
WASHINGTON D.C. — The National Museum of the American Indian celebrates National Poetry Month with a virtual event. Poetry readers include U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo, Kealoha, Natalie Diaz and Jamaica Osorio.
Visit the SmithsonianNMAI YouTube channel through April 30. More details: AmericanIndian.si.edu.
Student exhibition
FRANKFORT — The annual Regional Student Exhibition is viewable through May 7 at Oliver Art Center. Kindergarten through 12th graders showcase their artwork. Virtual tours are also available. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday.
Art needed
GLEN ARBOR — “The Clothesline Exhibit” runs July 24 through Aug. 27 at Glen Arbor Arts Center. People may submit unframed paintings, drawings, photographs or collages on a sheet of paper. Works are displayed outdoors. Entries are due July 6. More details: 231-334-6112.
Fantasy novel released
TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan resident Debbie Watson recently penned “The Polar Bear and the Dragon: Dawn of an Alliance,” a fantasy novel for youth readers. A second book is set to release this summer. Mission Point Press published the text, which is available at Amazon.com and local bookstores.
Storytelling event rescheduled
TRAVERSE CITY — The Moth Mainstage is postponed until April 29, 2022 at City Opera House. Ticket holders will be contacted about the new date.
The live storytelling event was originally scheduled to take place April 2020 but moved to October and then to May 14 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Interlochen Public Radio presents The Moth Radio weekly on 91.5 FM.
