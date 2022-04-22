Craft show
TRAVERSE CITY — An art and craft show goes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 23 at the VFW on Veterans Drive. Interested venders can call 231-409-0269 to get a table.
Tea party
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Beauty College hosts the Superhero and Princess Tea Party from 10 a.m. to noon April 23.
Each princess receives a hairstyle, tiara and makeup. Superheroes can a hairstyle and face painting. Tea and cookies are served.
Cost is $12, with proceeds benefiting Relay for Life. RSVP: 231-929-0710.
Earth Day at library
INTERLOCHEN — Community members may drop in for an Earth Day program from 1-3 p.m. April 23 at Interlochen Public Library.
Activities include STEM kits, snacks and a make-and-take craft.
Film premiere
SUTTONS BAY — The film “Water, Sand and Sky” premieres April 23 at the Bay Community Theatre. The National Park Service production highlights Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.
Local showtimes are 2, 3 and 4 p.m. Admission is free.
Morel presentation
EMPIRE — Anthony Williams gives a presentation about morel mushrooms at 2 p.m. April 23 at Glen Lake Community Library. The Boyne City resident shares information about habitat, techniques and folklore of morel gathering.
Environmental exhibit
TRAVERSE CITY — The Green Intentions: One Community Promoting Environmental Awareness exhibition opens at 3 p.m. April 23 at the Dennos Museum.
The display shows the activities of the Green Elk Rapids Committee since it began in 2009. RSVP at dennosmuseum.org.
Open house
BELLAIRE — Escape Bellaire hosts an open house from 5-7 p.m. April 23 at 735 E. Cayuga Street. Enjoy games, a tour, appetizers and refreshments.
Speaker series
PETOSKEY — St. Michael High School resumes its “Defend Us in Battle: Classical Education and the Future of America” speaker series at 5:30 p.m. April 23 at Grand Unity Event Center.
Catholic author Joseph Pearce presents “Classical Education and the Wisdom of G.K. Chesterton” during the school’s Spring Gala.
Tickets are $100 per person. Contact: 231-489-3302; drbrake@stmichaelchesterton.org.
Youth performance
TRAVERSE CITY — City Opera House hosts the Young Playwrights Festival performance at 1:30 p.m. April 24. High school students present their original, one-act plays.
Questions: 231-941-8082; ypf@cityoperahouse.org.
Spring Barter Fair
INTERLOCHEN — The Spring Barter Fair goes from 1:30-5:30 p.m. April 24 at Green Lake Memorial Township Park. Trade unwanted items with other attendees. Items can include art, clothing and tools.
Author talk
ALDEN — Local author Robert Downes discusses “First Contact: When the Indians and Europeans First Met” at 2 p.m. April 24 at Helena Township Community Center.
Event sponsor: Friends of Alden District Library.
Ballet on TV
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Arts Academy presents the ballet “Romeo and Juliet” at 5 p.m. April 24 on Detroit Public Television.
The broadcast is also available at dptv.org and via the PBS Video app.
Choral concert
BELLAIRE — Kalamazoo College Singers presents the choral concert “More Light/More Love” at 7:30 p.m. April 29 at Church in the Hills. A free-will offering is collected.
Coloring activity
ANN ARBOR — Local dentist Jessica Rickert and the University of Michigan School of Dentistry recently launched a coloring activity for kids.
This summer, the school aims to distribute packets to Michigan tribes and schools. Packets include crayons, the coloring page and a behind-the-scenes pass to the Sindecuse Museum.
Download the page at sindecusemuseum.org/color. Share completed work with dentalmuseum@umich.edu.
