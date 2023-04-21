Concert tickets available
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Center for the Arts announces summer shows as part of the Interlochen Arts Festival.
Upcoming shows:
- “Julius Caesar” during the Interlochen Shakespeare Festival, June 30 and July 1, 7-8
- World Youth Symphony Orchestra with JoAnn Falletta on July 2
- World Youth Symphony Orchestra with Cristian Macelaru and Philippe Quint on July 9
- Interlochen Arts Camp artists performs “Collage” July 11
- World Youth Symphony Orchestra with Erina Yashima on July 16
- World Youth Symphony Orchestra with Jader Bignamini and Detroit Symphony Orchestra on July 23
- World Youth Symphony Orchestra with Gemma New on July 30
- “Ragtime” high school musical Aug. 3-6
Tickets are available at 10 a.m. April 21 at interlochen.org/tickets.
Collages displayed
GLEN ARBOR — “A Feral Housewife” is presented at Glen Arbor Arts Center through April 21.
Leelanau County artist Mary Beth Acosta used recycled, vintage papers to create these collages.
Science club meets
BELLAIRE — The Leap Into Science Club meets at 10 a.m. April 22 at Bellaire Public Library. Ages 5-12 can participate in hands-on activities. Registration: 231-533-8814.
Free family event
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC Professional Communications and Audio Tech students host the inaugural Future Generation Celebration from noon to 7 p.m. April 22 on the main campus. The free, family-friendly festival features games and performers, including Dixon’s Violin, The Marsupials and others.
Puzzle competition
TRAVERSE CITY — The Village at Grand Traverse Commons presents the Spring Jigsaw Puzzle Competition from 1-5 p.m. April 22 in Kirkbride Hall.
Teams of two to four players can participate. Snacks and non-alcoholic beverages are provided. Registration: 231-941-1961; thevillagetc.com/events.
Film showing
TRAVERSE CITY — Cinema Curiosa presents “Beyond the Visible: Hilma af Klint” from 2-4 p.m. April 22 at Traverse Area District Library.
This event was rescheduled from March 25. Contact: 231-932-8505.
Art reception
FRANKFORT — Oliver Art Center and Benzie Area Historical Society present the “ARTiFactory” reception from 4-6 p.m. April 22 at the art center.
View poems and artifacts that inspired them and enjoy a reading during National Poetry Month.
Annual auction
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum hosts its annual Hands-on Learning Auction from 6-11 p.m. April 22 at the Traverse City Country Club.
Entertainer Ben Whiting performs, and guests can enjoy dinner, dancing and auctions. Individual tickets are $99 at glcm.org.
Rotary offers scholarship
ELK RAPIDS — Rotary Club of Elk Rapids can provide three, $2,500 scholarships to current Elk Rapids High School seniors or recent graduates who attend Northwestern Michigan College.
Applications should include two letters of recommendation. The deadline is April 22. Questions: sherry.lkn@charter.net.
Artist talk
GLEN ARBOR — “Creativity Q+A Live” features Leelanau County artist Angela Saxon at 1 p.m. April 23 at Glen Arbor Arts Center.
Saxon discusses her work with GAAC Gallery Manager Sarah Bearup-Neal. Admission is free.
Crafting session
BELLAIRE — Crafternoon starts at 4 p.m. April 23 at Bellaire Public Library. Ages 16 and older can join this free event. Materials are provided. Registration: 231-533-8814.
Poetry event
TRAVERSE CITY — Poets’ Night Out starts at 7 p.m. April 23 at City Opera House. Poetry books are available to purchase during this event and afterward at Traverse Area District Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.