INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Center for the Arts announces summer shows as part of the Interlochen Arts Festival.

Upcoming shows:

  • “Julius Caesar” during the Interlochen Shakespeare Festival, June 30 and July 1, 7-8
  • World Youth Symphony Orchestra with JoAnn Falletta on July 2
  • World Youth Symphony Orchestra with Cristian Macelaru and Philippe Quint on July 9
  • Interlochen Arts Camp artists performs “Collage” July 11
  • World Youth Symphony Orchestra with Erina Yashima on July 16
  • World Youth Symphony Orchestra with Jader Bignamini and Detroit Symphony Orchestra on July 23
  • World Youth Symphony Orchestra with Gemma New on July 30
  • “Ragtime” high school musical Aug. 3-6

Tickets are available at 10 a.m. April 21 at interlochen.org/tickets.

Collages displayed

GLEN ARBOR — “A Feral Housewife” is presented at Glen Arbor Arts Center through April 21.

Leelanau County artist Mary Beth Acosta used recycled, vintage papers to create these collages.

Science club meets

BELLAIRE — The Leap Into Science Club meets at 10 a.m. April 22 at Bellaire Public Library. Ages 5-12 can participate in hands-on activities. Registration: 231-533-8814.

Free family event

TRAVERSE CITY — NMC Professional Communications and Audio Tech students host the inaugural Future Generation Celebration from noon to 7 p.m. April 22 on the main campus. The free, family-friendly festival features games and performers, including Dixon’s Violin, The Marsupials and others.

Puzzle competition

TRAVERSE CITY — The Village at Grand Traverse Commons presents the Spring Jigsaw Puzzle Competition from 1-5 p.m. April 22 in Kirkbride Hall.

Teams of two to four players can participate. Snacks and non-alcoholic beverages are provided. Registration: 231-941-1961; thevillagetc.com/events.

Film showing

TRAVERSE CITY — Cinema Curiosa presents “Beyond the Visible: Hilma af Klint” from 2-4 p.m. April 22 at Traverse Area District Library.

This event was rescheduled from March 25. Contact: 231-932-8505.

Art reception

FRANKFORT — Oliver Art Center and Benzie Area Historical Society present the “ARTiFactory” reception from 4-6 p.m. April 22 at the art center.

View poems and artifacts that inspired them and enjoy a reading during National Poetry Month.

Annual auction

TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum hosts its annual Hands-on Learning Auction from 6-11 p.m. April 22 at the Traverse City Country Club.

Entertainer Ben Whiting performs, and guests can enjoy dinner, dancing and auctions. Individual tickets are $99 at glcm.org.

Rotary offers scholarship

ELK RAPIDS — Rotary Club of Elk Rapids can provide three, $2,500 scholarships to current Elk Rapids High School seniors or recent graduates who attend Northwestern Michigan College.

Applications should include two letters of recommendation. The deadline is April 22. Questions: sherry.lkn@charter.net.

Artist talk

GLEN ARBOR — “Creativity Q+A Live” features Leelanau County artist Angela Saxon at 1 p.m. April 23 at Glen Arbor Arts Center.

Saxon discusses her work with GAAC Gallery Manager Sarah Bearup-Neal. Admission is free.

Crafting session

BELLAIRE — Crafternoon starts at 4 p.m. April 23 at Bellaire Public Library. Ages 16 and older can join this free event. Materials are provided. Registration: 231-533-8814.

Poetry event

TRAVERSE CITY — Poets’ Night Out starts at 7 p.m. April 23 at City Opera House. Poetry books are available to purchase during this event and afterward at Traverse Area District Library.

