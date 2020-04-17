Knitting event
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library hosts "Knit the World Together" from 10 a.m. to noon April 18 via Zoom. Everyone is invited to work on a project while socializing virtually. Registration is required at tadl.org.
Playwright festival scrapped
TRAVERSE CITY — City Opera House recently announced the cancellation of its annual Young Playwrights Festival, previously scheduled for April 19. Call 231-941-8082, ext. 202 for more information.
Poetry event postponed
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Arts Center is delaying its “Fresh Water Poetry Throwdown," previously scheduled for April 19 at the center. Contact: 231-334-6112.
Book tour postponed
TRAVERSE CITY — Physician Abdul El-Sayed canceled his book tour, which was set to visit Horizon Books on April 22. His text “Healing Politics: A Doctor’s Journey into the Heart of Our Political Epidemic” was recently published. The author plans to reschedule the tour for dates in August or September.
Dance called off
TRAVERSE CITY — The NMC Dance Department's April 22 show is cut from the schedule at Milliken Auditorium because of coronavirus concerns. All NMC campuses and the Dennos Museum Center are closed at least until April 30.
Design class delayed
TRAVERSE CITY — Arts for All of Northern Michigan staff decided to postpone the April Skate Deck Design Class with Artist Chase Hunt. More information: 231-947-1278.
Film event
TRAVERSE CITY — The Indie Lens Pop-Up “Eating Up Easter” screening, previously scheduled for April 23, is canceled. The Dennos Museum Center is closed at least until April 30 to comply with the statewide stay-at-home order. The film premieres May 25 on PBS, and then it may be available to stream online.
Benefit gala postponed
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Opera delayed its Inaugural Benefit Gale and plans to host it on a yet to be determined date. The event will feature dinner, drinks and operatic performances. Interested attendees can contact Lindsey.Anderson@traversecityopera.org to learn more.
Streaming films
TRAVERSE CITY — Feline lovers can stream the "Best of CatVideoFest: Creature Comforts Edition" through the State Theatre and Bijou By the Bay website. Viewers can pay as they wish, with proceeds supporting the nonprofit venues while they are closed. Other films available to stream include "The Etruscan Smile," (Rated R) "Slay the Dragon" (PG-13) and "Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band" (R). Each film costs $12.
Virtual guitar lessons
TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan musician Ron Getz offers guitar lessons through the Facebook Messenger or FaceTime mobile applications. Thirty-minute and one-hour sessions are available. Contact: 231-392-4203; rongetzguitar@gmail.com.
Free kids' stories
TRAVERSE CITY — Barnes and Noble offers children's ebooks for free download through the reading application on the Nook tablet. Topics include Sesame Street, cooking, Judy Moody and more. Parents and kids can also watch a virtual reading of "The Lorax" on April 18. Visit the bookseller's website to learn more.
Tour grant available
ATLANTA — Jazz Road, a program of South Arts, offers the Jazz Road Tours grant. Emerging and mid-career jazz artists from across the U.S. may apply for up to $15,000. Applications are due April 21. More information: 404-874-7244.
