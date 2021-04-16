Spring reading program
FRANKFORT — Oliver Art Center invites writers to submit original poetry, prose (fiction or nonfiction) or short plays before April 16. Entries should be family friendly. Readers can share their works April 29 during the virtual Spring Read. Contact: associate@oliverart.org
Humankind finale
SCOTTVILLE — West Shore Community College finishes its Humankind Series at 7 p.m. April 16 via Zoom. Lucy Cash and Mark Jeffery premiere their movie “2 Holtwood Cottages: A Winterage” and then give a talk. Access the event at https://zoom.us/s/98587007033.
Reading series
TRAVERSE CITY — Aspire North Board of Realtors presents the Fair Housing Book Reading Series at 2 p.m. April 17 and 24 at Old Town Playhouse. Stories are for children of all ages. Social distancing and masks are required.
Musical performance
PETOSKEY — Great Lakes Chamber Orchestra performs from 7-9 p.m. April 17 at Great Lakes Center for the Arts at Bay Harbor. Social distancing, temperature checks at the door and face masks are mandatory. MyNorthTickets.com. Contact: 231-487-0010.
Student plays set
TRAVERSE CITY — City Opera House hosts the 10th annual Young Playwrights Festival at 1:30 p.m. April 18. Area high school students entered original works to the contest.
Finalists debut their one-act plays during this event: Sara Bagley, junior at Traverse City West Senior High School; Alyssa Lantzer, senior at Kalkaska High School; Tyler McNalley, junior at TC Central High School; Maia Siegel, senior at Interlochen Arts Academy; Caleb Barker, a senior at Williamston High School; and Eva Gray, a junior at Williamston High School.
The public is welcome to view the event through YouTube.
Drive-through theater
TRAVERSE CITY — Mashup Rock and Roll Musical presents “Scooby Doo-Wop Two-Wop” at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. May 1-2 and 8-9. This no-contact event features dancing, comedy, song parodies and clues to solve. Price is $32 per car. Parking spots are limited. Tickets go on sale April 19.
Ukulele workshop
LUDINGTON — Lil Rev leads the 12 Bar Blues Ukulele Workshop at 1 p.m. April 20 via Ludington Area Center for the Arts. All levels are invited to the Zoom class. Cost is $30 for LACA members, $35 for others. Registration: 231-845-2787.
Art display
GLEN ARBOR — View “Paper + Scissors + Glue = New Collages” through April 22 at Glen Arbor Arts Center. Traverse City artist Joan Richmond exhibits works made during the pandemic. The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Art contest open
TRAVERSE CITY — High school students in the First District are invited to enter the 2021 Congressional Art Competition. The winning artwork is displayed at the Capitol for one year. Submissions are due April 23. Contact: Bergman.Art@mail.house.gov.
Blacksmith class
WILLIAMSBURG — Ted Ewald leads an introduction to blacksmithing from 8:30 a.m. to noon April 24 at Samels Farm. Learn about early 1900s farm blacksmith shop. Attendees can take home a hand-forged item. Bring safety glasses and wear older clothes with sensible shoes. Space limited. Registration: ewaldted@yahoo.com or 231-313-2031.
Visual arts exhibition
PETOSKEY — Crooked Tree Arts Center recently opened the exhibition “GREAT: Reflections on the Great Lakes.” Midwest artists submitted original photographs, mixed media drawings, prints and ceramic pieces. View works until June 1, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.
