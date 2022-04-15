Reading program
BELLAIRE — Registration opens April 15 for Bellaire Public Library’s Bellaire Reads program.
Community members of all ages are invited to read “Wonder” by R.J. Palacio. Related events occur this summer. Sign up at bellairelibrary.org or call 231-533-8814.
Genealogical society meets
KALKASKA — The Kalkaska Genealogical Society meets at 10 a.m. April 16 at Kalkaska County Library.
Learn about available search engines and resources for family history research. Questions: kgs0018@yahoo.com.
Easter event
EAST JORDAN — The East Jordan Lion’s Club hosts Easter Fun and Games from 10-11:30 a.m. April 16 at the elementary school.
Kids ages 12 and younger may play games. Prizes are available for ages 5-12. The Easter bunny plans to take pictures with attendees.
DAR meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Daughters of the American Revolution- Job Winslow Chapter discusses community outreach programs from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 16 at First Christian Church.
The group serves Grand Traverse, Benzie, Leelanau, Emmet, Kalkaska and Antrim counties. Questions: kmsmel@yahoo.com.
Book signing
TRAVERSE CITY — Angela K. Crandall signs copies of “Twisted Tragic Love” from noon to 2 p.m. April 16 at Horizon Books. She also signs books at the Cadillac bookstore from 1-3 p.m. April 23.
Egg hunt
GLEN ARBOR — Crystal River Outfitters hosts face painting and crafts at 3 p.m. April 16 at M22 Glen Arbor. An Easter egg hunt starts at 4 p.m.
Families can meet the Easter bunny and enjoy spring-themed drinks and snacks on the M22 Wine Patio.
Call for stories
FRANKFORT — Stories That Heal, a community project, invites writers to share about a hard time they faced and what helped them get through it.
Writers of all ages may submit to mollysturges@gmail.com or P.O. Box 1543 in Frankfort, MI 49635. The deadline is April 18.
Community read
WALLOON LAKE — Michigan Hemingway Society and Crooked Tree District Library hosts a two-part read of Hemingway’s “The Torrents of Spring” via Zoom.
MHS President Chris Struble shares information about northern Michigan sites in the novella at 7 p.m. April 18. Scholar Judy Siegel Henn provides a brief reading guide and discussion at 7 p.m. April 25.
walloonlakemi.com/walloon-lake-reads-the-torrents-of-spring/
Online book sale
INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interlochen Public Library continues its Offline BookShelf sale.
Select books online and then pay and pickup at the library. Hardcovers are $2, paperbacks are $1, a bag of books is $5 and puzzles are $5. Proceeds benefit library programs.
Order at librarycat.org/lib/FriendsIPL.
Button contest
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids Harbor Days accepts submissions for its button contest until April 30.
Designs must include the event name and year. Submit entries to the Elk Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce or send to ER Harbor Days Association, P.O. Box 801 in Elk Rapids, MI 49629.
