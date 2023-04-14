Flo Rida concert tickets on sale
TRAVERSE CITY — Flo Rida performs July 2 as part of the National Cherry Festival.
Reserved seats are $65; general admission is $50. The Deck Package is $175 and includes a meal with two alcoholic beverages and an elevated view of the stage.
Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. April 14 via cherryfestival.org or by calling 888-212-3258.
Summer concert tickets
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Center for the Arts announces summer concerts as part of the Interlochen Arts Festival.
Shows include Donny Osmond on July 24, The Lone Bellow on Aug. 17 and THE CONCERT: A Tribute to ABBA on Aug. 18.
Tickets are available at 10 a.m. April 14 at interlochen.org/tickets.
Battle of the Books
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Writers Series presents the Battle of the Books from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. April 15 at Traverse City West High School. Fourth and fifth graders compete in this book-based quiz.
Doors open to the public at 3:30 p.m. Author Jasmine Warga talks about her book “Other Words for Home” and plans to sign copies.
Pancakes served
WILLIAMSBURG — Myrtle & Maude’s hosts Pancakes on the Farm from 10 a.m. to noon April 15.
Adults eat for $8, kids for $5. Contact: 231-313-1051.
Contra Dance
TRAVERSE CITY — Bayside Travellers presents the Contra Dance from 7:30-10:30 p.m. April 15 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church.
Come at 7 p.m. for a learning workshop. Partners aren’t needed. Live music is provided by Woodland Celtic. Donations are welcome. More details: 231-313-2596.
Youth performance
TRAVERSE CITY — City Opera House hosts the Young Playwrights Festival performance at 1:30 p.m. April 16. High school students present their original, one-act plays.
Admission is free. Questions: 231-941-8082; ypf@cityoperahouse.org.
Yarn sessions
INTERLOCHEN — Get Hooked: Yarn Therapy gathers from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 18 and 25 at Interlochen Public Library. Work on a project.
Art sessions
INTERLOCHEN — Art with Heart is open from 10 a.m. to noon April 19 and 26 at Interlochen Public Library. Bring supplies for painting, jewelry making or another activity.
Call for artists
SUTTONS BAY — Artists are invited to submit their poster and T-shirt designs by May 5 for the annual Suttons Bay Art Festival.
More details: suttonsbayartfestival.org.
Play festival tickets on sale
LUDINGTON — The inaugural “10-Minute Play Festival: Tales for the Stage” is May 18-21 at Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
The show features the eight winning plays from the art center’s recent contest. Tickets are $15 at ludingtonartscenter.org. Some tickets may be available at the door for $20.
Summer camp registration
TRAVERSE CITY — Camp Invention offers STEM activities for area kindergarten through sixth graders this summer.
Camps occur in June at Franklin Elementary School in Cadillac, Cherry Knoll Elementary School in Traverse City, Westwoods Elementary School in Traverse City, Suttons Bay Elementary School and Old Mission Peninsula School in Traverse City. Register at invent.org/camp.
Donate jewelry
EMPIRE — People may donate jewelry for the Glen Lake Woman’s Club Art Fair in July. Sale proceeds provide college scholarships for Glen Lake High School graduates.
Bring items to Glen Lake Community Library, Glen Lake Salon, The Cottage Book Shop, Salon Bellissima or Pure Essence Salon.
A donation letter is provided on request. Contact: glwcjewelry@gmail.com.
