Piano lessons
ELK RAPIDS — Bonnie Twiss offers virtual piano lessons while non-essential businesses are closed. More details: 248-648-9741; bonnietwiss1610@gmail.com.
Egg Hunt
ELK RAPIDS — Downtown Elk Rapids hosts a virtual Egg Hunt from April 10-12. Decorate paper eggs and hang them in windows at village homes or workplaces. Local businesses offer prizes for finding the golden egg. Post and picture on Facebook to be entered into a drawing.
Virtual Coffeehouse
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Center for the Arts hosts the Virtual Coffeehouse at 7:30 p.m. April 11 through the Zoom application. Community members perform a free show from their homes.
Call for artwork
TRAVERSE CITY — The State Theatre invites people to submit their drawings, paintings and messages for the poster cases outside of the Front Street facility. Send a picture of the completed piece to info@tcff.org.
Drawing videos
TRAVERSE CITY — Dennos Museum Center Curator of Education Jason Dake presents twice-weekly drawing demonstrations on the museum social media accounts. Dake provides art tips and encourages others to share their creations at facebook.com/thedennos.
Peppa Pig postponed
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Center for the Arts is working to reschedule the “Peppa Pig’s Adventure” live show, previously scheduled for April 11 at Corson Auditorium. Full refunds are available to ticket holders. All on-campus events were canceled until further notice.
Call for poetry
SUTTONS BAY — Kids are invited to submit an original poem by direct messing the Suttons Bay Bingham District Library on Facebook. PoWeR! Book Bags plans to mail a new book to preschool through 12th graders who participate. This program ends April 15.
Kids activities
TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan Department of Transportation supplies educational activities for parents and kids to complete while at home. Learn about jobs in the transportation industry and MDOT’s archaeological work. Go to Michigan.gov/MDOTKidsActivities for a printable coloring book and instructions for using household items to make crafts like a bridge.
