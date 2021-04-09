Painting exhibition
FRANKFORT — Oliver Art Center displays local artists’ works through April 9. The exhibition features Traverse City painters Steve Cattin and Nick Walsh along with wood sculpture by Stewart A. McFerran, of Benzie County. An online tour of the exhibition is available at oliverart.org. This show is sponsored by Betsie River Campsite.
Blues concert
TRAVERSE CITY — The Dennos Museum Center and Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts partner present Toronzo Cannon at 7:30 p.m. April 9. The blues show premieres on YouTube. Zoom discussion begin at 7 p.m. More details at dennosmuseum.org.
Scholarships for women
TRAVERSE CITY — Distinguished Young Women of Michigan invites female high school juniors to apply for scholarships by April 10. Participants are evaluated for their interview skills, scholastics, performing arts talent, physical fitness and self-expression. Interested candidates can join a virtual meeting at 1 p.m. April 18. The State Scholarship Program occurs virtually July 24. Contact: 313-443-0481 or atlargeMI@distinguishedyw.org.
Detroit musician performs
CADILLAC — Gopherwood Concerts, Hoxeyville Music Festival and Earthwork Harvest Gathering host Audra Kubat at 7 p.m. April 10. The “Direct to Your Living Room Season” is free; donations to the artists are encouraged.
Redistricting town halls
SUTTONS BAY — League of Women Voters of Leelanau County hosts town halls at 3 p.m. April 11 and 7 p.m. April 22 via Zoom. The public is invited to learn about redistricting in Michigan. Contact: LWVLeelanau@gmail.com.
Reading program
BELLAIRE — Bellaire Public Library hosts Bellaire Reads beginning April 15. Adults may pick up a free copy of Toni Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye.” Ages 8-14 may read “Brown Girl Dreaming” by Jacqueline Woodson, and ages 15-18 can peruse “Between the World and Me” by Ta-Nehisi Coates. More details: 231-533-8814.
Virtual talk
TRAVERSE CITY — Brilliant Books presents authors Tirzah Price and Wendy Heard at 8:30 p.m. April 15. Preorder Price’s “Pride and Premeditation” or Heard’s “She’s Too Pretty to Burn” and receive the event access code.
STEM kits available
BELLAIRE — The STEM Kit Petting Zoo is available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 15 at Bellaire Public Library. Reservations are required to play with the collection. More items are available to check out April 16. Contact: 231-533-8814.
Center opens to public
EAST JORDAN — Raven Hill Discovery Center plans to reopen from noon to 4 p.m. April 17. View shells, skulls, rocks and other artifacts. Buttons are displayed in the “Mother of Pearl Treasures” collection. Face masks are required. Visitors must call 231-536-3369 to make an appointment.
Design contest
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids Harbor Days Association accepts entries for its Button Design Contest until April 30. The button must include the year and event name. Artists of all ages may participate. Submit designs to P.O. Box 801 in Elk Rapids, MI 49629 or the chamber of commerce at 305 U.S. 31 North in Elk Rapids.
Comic con rescheduled
WILLIAMSBURG — Cherry Capital Comic Con is scheduled from Oct. 29-31 at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa. Guests include Source Point Press, Sean Schemmel (voice actor), Bill Morrison (“The Simpsons,” “Futurama,” Disney) and others.
