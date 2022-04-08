Rap concert

TRAVERSE CITY — Rapper Nelly performs July 5 during the National Cherry Festival.

General admission is $40; reserved seats are $55. The Deck Package is $165 and includes an elevated view of the stage, dinner and two adult beverages per guest. Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. April 8 at cherryfestival.org.

Art exhibition

TRAVERSE CITY — Higher Art Gallery presents “Wonderlands” from April 8 through May 5. The exhibition features works by Shan Bryan-Hanson, Cara O’Brien and Mary Sundstrom. An artist talk begins at noon April 10. Refreshments are served.

‘Shades of Us’ show

LELAND — The “Shades of Us” exhibition is displayed from April 8-24 at the Old Art Building. Leelanau Children’s Center and Leland Public School students contributed.

The opening reception is from 4-6 p.m. April 8. After that, people can view the artwork from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekends.

Silent film showing

WILLIAMSBURG — View the 1927 silent film “The King of Kings” at 6:30 p.m. April 8 at the Music House Museum. The film is accompanied by organist Andrew Rogers. Guests are asked to wear face masks inside the museum. Admission is $25. Box office: 231-938-9300.

School fair

ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids Indigenous Youth and Friends hosts the Spring Arts and Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 30 at Elk Rapids High School.

Booth prices increase after April 9. Interested vendors of all ages can contact mwillis@erschools.com.

‘Anything Goes’ shows

SUTTONS BAY — The musical comedy “Anything Goes” shows at 7 p.m. April 9 and 4:30 p.m. April 10 at the Bay Community Theatre. The show is rated PG.

Tickets: thebaytheatre.com.

Music fundraiser

CADILLAC — Gopherwood Concerts hosts the Made in Michigan Fundraiser at 7 p.m. April 9 at the Cadillac Elks. Enjoy local music and a silent auction. Call 231-633-6560 to donate items.

Lenten Concert

ELK RAPIDS — The Lenten Concert begins at 4 p.m. April 10 at First Presbyterian Church. The ecumenical choir performs and accepts donations for local charities.

Call for donations

INTERLOCHEN — Friend of Interlochen Public Library collect arts and crafts supplies for the Fall Fundraiser Sale. Donate yarn, needles, paints, beads, rubber stamps and other items.

Art sessions

INTERLOCHEN — Art with Heart goes from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays in April at Interlochen Public Library. Bring supplies for painting, jewelry making, coloring or another creative activity.

Basketry sessions

ALDEN — Dorothy Walter leads basketry events from 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays at Helena Township Community Center. Experience is not required. Admission is $5 and includes materials. More details: 231-331-4318.

Weekly kids programs

TRAVERSE CITY — Preschool and elementary students are invited to weekly programs at Great Lakes Children’s Museum.

Kid’s Craft Lab features potato print eggs at 1 and 3:30 p.m. April 11 and 10:30 a.m., 1 or 3:30 p.m. April 14. Storytime Adventures includes the tale “An Egg is Quiet” at 10:30 a.m., 1 or 3:30 p.m. April 12 and 15.

Sign up at glcm.org.

Song workshop

FRANKFORT — All ages are invited to help create a song at 3:30 p.m. April 13 and 20 at Benzie Shores District Library.

This event is hosted by Stories That Heal, a community project involving music and storytelling.

