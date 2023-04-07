Tickets available
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Center for the Arts recently announced additional summer shows as part of the Interlochen Arts Festival. Elvis Costello and The Imposters with Nick Lowe and Los Straightjackets perform June 27. The Temptations and The Four Tops are in concert July 27. Both shows are in Kresge Auditorium.
Tickets are available at 10 a.m. April 7 at interlochen.org/tickets.
Stories and games
INTERLOCHEN — Storytime and Smart Money Games begins at 10:30 a.m. April 8 at Interlochen Public Library. The event is for ages 4-10 and is offered with the Michigan Financial Wellness Network’s Smart Money MI Kids Read program and TBA Credit Union.
Exhibition walk through
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Arts Center Gallery Manager Sarah Bearup-Neal leads a Walk and Talk Tour at 11 a.m. April 8. She discusses the exhibitions “Swimming” and “A Feral Housewife.” Admission is free.
Can collection
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Alliance on Mental Illness Grand Traverse hosts a can drive at noon April 8 at Family Fare on Eighth St. Donate returnable cans and bottles to the local organization, which provides support groups and classes to educate about mental illness.
Women’s group gathers
TRAVERSE CITY — Disability Network Northern Michigan hosts a women’s group meeting at noon April 11 and 25. Topics include boundaries, relationships, stress management and more. Meet in person or via Zoom. Register via disabilitynetwork.org/events.
Crafting session
INTERLOCHEN — The Wool Crafting and Needlework group gathers from 1-4 p.m. April 11 at Interlochen Public Library. Work on a project.
‘Inciting Joy’ discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — Ross Gay talks about his book “Inciting Joy” at 7 p.m. April 12 at Interlochen Center for the Arts. The National Writers Series hosts this discussion. In-person and livestream tickets are available.
Book sale
ALDEN — Friends of Alden District Library sponsors a book sale April 13-15 at Helena Township Community Center. Books, CDs, DVDs, audio books and puzzles are sold from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Contact: 231-331-4318.
Book discussion
INTERLOCHEN — The Thursday Morning Book Club meets at 10 a.m. April 13 at Interlochen Public Library. Discuss “The Giver of Stars” by JoJo Moyes.
Greeting card workshop
NORTHPORT — Northport Arts Association hosts a handcrafted greeting card event from 1-3 p.m. April 13. Cost is $20 and includes materials for several cards. Contact: 231-386-1113.
Call for Earth Day art
TRAVERSE CITY — Child and Family Services invites kids to submit artwork for the Youth Art Exhibit until April 15.
Drop off or mail items to the office on Veterans Drive. The show is displayed April 21-22. Contact: esmith@cfs3L.org; 231-360-3267.
Art fair entries accepted
FRANKFORT — Oliver Art Center accepts applications for its inaugural “Coastal Caravan” art fair until April 15. Regional artists may submit handmade items for consideration. The July 22 event is part of the center’s 75th anniversary. Application via bit.ly/OACcaravan2023. Questions: giftshop@oliverart.org; 231-352-4151.
Painting class signup
GLEN ARBOR — Patrick Lee leads a painting masterclass from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 5-8 at the Glen Arbor Arts Center and Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.
Register by June 2 at glenarborart.org/classes/workshops.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.