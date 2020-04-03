Machine-building contest slated
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library hosts the “Learn At Home: Rube Goldberg Contest” through April 14.
All kindergarten through 12th grade students and their families in Antrim, Grand Traverse, Benzie, Leelanau and Kalkaska counties may create a machine and post a video of it operating on the Newton’s Road Facebook page.
The RGM with the most likes by the day school resumes wins. Winners receive a STEM kit.
Theater streams films while closed
TRAVERSE CITY — People can stream films through the State Theatre and Bijou By the Bay while the facilities are closed.
Rent the political documentary “Slay the Dragon” or the R-rated documentary “Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band.”
View using a laptop, smartphone, tablet or Apple TV.
Each film costs $12 on the theater website, with proceeds supporting the local venue.
Challenge Island program scrapped
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum canceled its April 4 Challenge Island program. The museum is closed at least until April 13. Phone: 231-633-4955
College for Kids registration
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC Extended Education opens registration April 6 for its 2020 College for Kids. Summer classes feature music, cooking, art, technology and other topics. Financial assistance may be available. Call 231-995-1700 or email ees@nmc.edu to sign up.
Art class canceled
TRAVERSE CITY — Arts for All of Northern Michigan decided to cut the April 8 clay class from its calendar. More details: 231-947-1278.
‘The Promise’ virtual shows
WILLIAMSBURG — New Hope Community Church presents “The Promise” at 7:30 p.m. April 8-10 and 2 p.m. April 11. The drama follows Christ’s life from birth through resurrection. Shows are not suitable for young children. Watch the broadcast at newhope.cc/watchthepromise.
Studio program postponed
TRAVERSE CITY — Arts for All of Northern Michigan delayed its April ACCESS Studio program until further notice. Call 231-947-1278 to learn more.
Virtual author event planned by NWS
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Writers Series plans to present its first virtual author event with Terry McMillan at 7 p.m. April 9. McMillan discusses her book “It’s Not All Downhill from Here.”
People can watch and ask questions by logging in at https://bit.ly/TerryMcMillan.
The free event also is live-streamed on the NWS Facebook page and YouTube channel. The text is available to purchase through the Horizon Books website.
Call for artists by Higher Art Gallery
TRAVERSE CITY — Higher Art Gallery seeks art for its all-media juried exhibition “Citizen’s Coping,” which is displayed in the fall.
Artists should explore how the last four years changed them and how the current administration impacted them. Entry is free.
Submissions are due by midnight Sept. 5. Send images of the artwork to projectcivilartzationtion@gmail.com.
