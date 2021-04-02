Book donations resume
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library now accepts book donations. Not accepted: magazines, newspapers, textbooks, dictionaries and medical books more than three years old. Drop-offs should be in a bag.
Member exhibition
GLEN ARBOR — The “Members Create” exhibition is displayed April 2 through May 20 at Glen Arbor Arts Center. Current members’ showcase more than 40 artworks. Art is available to purchase. People can visit the gallery from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Saturday, or view the show online.
Printmaking studio access
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC Fine Arts Building opens its printmaking studio to experienced artists from noon to 5 p.m. April 3 to May 22. Instructor approval or completion of an approved NMC printmaking course is required. Studio time costs $175. Registration: gwolff@nmc.edu.
Film entries accepted
SAULT STE. MARIE — The Soo Film Festival accepts submissions for the Sept. 15-19 event. Films are expected to show at the Soo Theatre and Bayliss Public Library. Register for free until April 4. Selections are announced in July. Films of all genres are accepted at soofilmfestival.org.
Call for youth artists
PETOSKEY — Crooked Tree Arts Center seeks entrants for its Young Writers Exposition, part of the annual Youth Arts Festival. Elementary through high school students in Charlevoix and Emmet counties may provide one poem or prose piece, or one of each. Parents and teachers can submit works from April 6-19. Winners are announced in early May. Contact: 231-347-4337; alex@crookedtree.org.
Mask exhibition
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan Legacy Art Park’s “Stay Safe” Masks exhibition is displayed until April 18 at Crooked Tree Arts Center. View more than 200 papier-mâché masks made by area high school students, families and individuals. Attendees must wear face masks inside the gallery. Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Book donations needed
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids District Library invites community members to drop off environmental books for a book exchange in April. The library collaborates with Green ER and Friends of the Library to host this event. Contact: 231-264-9979.
Summer arts camps
GLEN ARBOR — Registration is open for kids’ summer art classes at Glen Arbor Art Center. Art Rangers sessions go from 9:30 a.m. to noon Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. Clay Cubs runs 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday. Cost is $95 for center members, $105 for non-members. Prices increase after May 1. glenarborart.org.
Summer learning
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC Extended Education offers the GRASP Reading and Math program for kindergarten through eighth graders this summer. Kids can complete one lesson each week from June 20 to Aug. 20. Teachers review and score each assignment. Price is $99 for one subject, $149 for both. Some financial assistance may be available. Registration: 231-995-1700.
Theater gains director
TRAVERSE CITY — Joseph Beyer becomes the new executive director of Parallel 45 Theatre starting April 19. He takes over for P45 founder Erin Anderson Whiting, who is leaving daily operations to serve as chief philanthropy officer for Impact 100 Global. Beyer previously worked as executive director for Michigan Legacy Art Park in Thompsonville and briefly was executive director of the Traverse City Film Festival.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.