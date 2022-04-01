Art at the library
ALDEN — Jeanne Newman’s paintings and sketches are displayed through April 30 at Alden District Library. Newman uses watercolor, acrylic, graphite, charcoal and colored pencil.
Festival tickets ready
FREE SOIL — Forest Trail Music Festival tickets are available starting April 1. The event runs from Aug. 26-28.
Performing artists include The Accidentals, Luke Woltanski, Beaver Xing, Chloe Kimes Band and others.
General admission is $75. Camper/RV passes are $50. foresttrailmusic.com
Musical performances
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Town Playhouse Young Company presents “Disney’s The Aristocats, KIDS” at 2 and 5 p.m. April 2.
Masks are recommended. Prices are $15 per adult and $8 per youth under 18. Purchase online or call the box office: 231-947-2210.
Volunteer training
TRAVERSE CITY — Recently-formed nonprofit Kidney Companions hosts its first volunteer training from 2-4 p.m. April 3 at Traverse Area District Library.
The group aims to join medical professionals, kidney donors and community members to provide social support for patients with kidney failure. kidneycompanions.org
Poets’ Night Out
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library hosts Poets’ Night Out at 7 p.m. April 3 at City Opera House.
Northern Michigan residents were invited to read their original poetry. A book of poems is available to purchase.
NMC program sign up
TRAVERSE CITY — Registration opens April 5 for College for Kids. Students ages 3-17 can select from more than 100 in-person classes in art, science, dance and more.
View the full scheduled at nmc.edu/kids.
Mahjong games
ALDEN — Mahjong sessions occur from 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays at Helena Township Community Center. People of all skill levels may play. Sponsored by Alden District Library.
Library programs
TRAVERSE CITY — Peninsula Community Library hosts several regular programs.
- Threads meets from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays. Work on a craft or project
- Lani, a reading dog, is available at 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays
- Story Stew begins at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday for preschoolers and younger kids
- Gentle yoga starts at 9:30 a.m. Thursdays
Art due May 15
GLEN ARBOR — Artists may submit works for the “Unconditional PRIDE Artists PopUP + Demo” until May 15.
Glen Arbor Arts Center collaborated with Up North Pride to present the June 4 event, which is part of the center’s “6ft Apart Art” outdoor series.
Entry is free. Apply at glenarborart.org.
Orchestra tickets set
INTERLOCHEN — Detroit Symphony Orchestra is in concert at 7:30 p.m. June 22 at Interlochen Center for the Arts as part of the Interlochen Arts Festival.
Tickets are on sale at interlochen.org/tickets.
Watercolor course
EAST JORDAN — Luke Buck leads a watercolor workshop June 23-24 at Raven Hill Discovery Center. People of all skill levels are invited. The topic is rowboats. Space is limited. Registration: info@miravenhill.org; 231-536-3359.
Book updated
TRAVERSE CITY — Mission Point Press plans to publish an updated edition of “The Reindeer and the Easter Bunny” by local author Jim Olson.
Heather Shaw designed the kids’ book, which includes new and more illustrations.
The text features drawings by Olson’s daughters Hallie, Katy and Jessica.
