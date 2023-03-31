Paintings displayed
ALDEN — Fiber art and watercolor paintings made by Patty Clark are available to view until April 28 at Alden District Library.
Solo gallery show
TRAVERSE CITY — Mexico-based artist Fran De Anda’s paintings are featured in the solo show “Hidden Forest” starting April 1 at Higher Art Gallery. Works are on display through April 29.
Asylum Roadshow
TRAVERSE CITY — Friends of the Historic Commons hosts the “Asylum Roadshow” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 1 at the Village at Grand Traverse Commons.
People may share stories about the Traverse City State Hospital. This event occurs during the indoor farmers market.
Bluegrass show
CHEBOYGAN — The Way Down Wanderers perform at 7:30 p.m. April 1 at Cheboygan Opera House.
Tickets are $25 per person, $20 for students and veterans. Purchase at theoperahouse.org or call 231-627-5841.
Grant awards
TRAVERSE CITY — Kiwanis Foundation of Traverse City accepts grant applications by April 1.
The foundation, the charitable arm of the Kiwanis Club of Traverse City, supports children and community in the Grand Traverse region.
Learn more at kiwaniscluboftraversecity.org. Questions: leisa@benjamintwiggs.com.
Call for artists
ELK RAPIDS — Artists are invited to participate in the 2023 Harbor Days Arts and Craft Show. The event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 4 on River Street.
Entry is $90 per space before April 1 and $100 afterward. Questions: mary@elkrapidschamber.org.
Grants available
BEULAH — The Father Lovett Foundation at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church accepts applications for its spring 2023 grant cycle.
Area organizations may apply by April 1. Find an application at stphilipsbeulah.org. Contact: 231-882-4506.
Artwork displayed
TRAVERSE CITY — View the exhibition “A Rich History: African American Artists from the Muskegon Museum of Art” until April 2 at the Dennos Museum Center.
The museum is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday. Adults get in for $6, kids 4-17 for $4.
Yarn sessions
INTERLOCHEN — Get Hooked: Yarn Therapy gathers from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 4 and 11 at Interlochen Public Library.
All levels are welcome to work on a project.
Knitting sessions
ALDEN — Alden Knitters and Crocheters gathers from 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays in April at Helena Township Community Center.
Beginners are welcome. Sponsored by Alden District Library. More details: 231-944-0013.
Art sessions
INTERLOCHEN — Art with Heart is open from 10 a.m. to noon April 5 and 12 at Interlochen Public Library. Bring supplies for painting, jewelry making or another activity.
Basket making
ALDEN — Dorothy Walter leads basketry sessions from 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays in April at Helena Township Community Center. Admission is $5 and includes materials. More information: 231-331-6583.
Country concert set
TRAVERSE CITY — Charley Crockett performs at 8 p.m. June 26 at City Opera House. Crockett released his album “The Man from Waco” in the fall of 2022.
Tickets are available at cityoperahouse.org.
Legacy Award winner selected
THOMPSONVILLE — Michigan Legacy Art Park will present the 2023 Legacy Award to sculptor Jason Quigno during the Legacy Gala in July.
Quigno is a member of the Saginaw Tribe of Chippewa Indians. His pieces are featured at the Grand Rapids Public Museum, Grand Valley State University, Okaya City Hall in Japan and other venues.
More details about the fundraising gala: michlegacyartpark.org/gala.
Artwork displayed
TRAVERSE CITY — Teresa Dunn’s narrative painting series “Us” is on view through May 28 at the Dennos Museum Center. The Mexican-American artist shares cultural and immigration stories in her works.
The museum is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday. Adults get in for $6, kids 4-17 for $4.
