Visual arts exploration
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Arts Academy offers Winterlochen from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 27 in a virtual format. Families are invited for improvisation games, demonstrations, drawing and poetry workshops, children’s readings, a student performance of “Winter Dance” and more. interlochen.org/winterlochen
TAHS presentation
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area Historical Society hosts a Zoom discussion from 1-3 p.m. March 27. Peg Siciliano, Ann Swaney and Anne Magoun talk about area women’s groups and the Ladies Library. Register through tadl.org.
Book club meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library’s Queer Tales Book Club meets virtually at 4 p.m. March 28. Discuss “Patience and Esther: An Edwardian Romance” by S.W. Searle. The group gathers on the last Saturday of each month. tadl.org/bookclubs
Call for artists
EAST JORDAN — East Jordan Area Chamber of Commerce invites artists to submit original sculptures for the Jordan Art Walk. The exhibition theme is relationships to water. Installation occurs this summer, with works displayed for three years. Submit up to three entries to info@ejchamber.org by March 31.
Call for artists
LANSING — LAFCU invites Michigan artists to submit works to the “Act with Love and Equality” initiative by March 31. The credit union will share 10 designs on billboards and social media platforms. Artists must depict one of these words in any medium: love, humanity, empathy, change, peace, kind, heal, hope, equal or one or unity. Applicants do not need to be members of LAFCU. lafcu.com/loveandequality
Local wins third Grammy
NORTHPORT — Nathan Scherrer, a Northport native, earned a Grammy Award in Best Music Video during the 2021 presentation. He was recognized for his production work on “Brown Skin Girl” by Beyonce, Blue Ivy and WizKid. Scherrer earned Best Music Video nominations for his work on “Lockdown” by Anderson .Paak and “Adore You” by Harry Styles. He was also nominated in Best Music Film for Beyoncé’s “Black Is King.” He won Grammy Awards for Best Music Video in 2016 and 2017. His first nominations came in 2015.
Amazon features local filmmaker
TRAVERSE CITY — Local filmmaker Rich Brauer recently announced all nine of his feature films are available to view through Amazon Prime Video. His films include “Frozen Stupid,” “The Lost Treasure of Sawtooth Island,” “Dogman” and others. Brauer expects his newest film “Frozen Stupid 2: Open Water” to be available soon.
Elvis book available
TRAVERSE CITY — Sally A. Hoedel released “Elvis: Destined to Die Young” in December 2020. She writes about the health issues Elvis experienced. A paperback version of the text is available at Amazon.com. Hoedel co-owns Character Development and Leadership, a curriculum company in northern Michigan.
Theater seeks volunteers
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Town Playhouse invites community members to volunteer during this summer’s Theatre Under the Tent. The outdoor series includes music, plays and dances. Interested volunteers may email deb@oldtownplayhouse.com.
Gallery changes hours
ALPENA — Summer hours return to Thunder Bay Arts Gallery starting April 1. The gallery will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday.
Student science program
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library coordinates ExoLab 2021 with Magnitude.io and the International Space Station. The free program includes seed kits for at-home experiments, weekly Tech Tuesday online activities and more. Students can sign up at tadl.org/exolab2021. The program runs through the end of April.
Commented
