Country concert
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Cherry Festival presents country musician Dwight Yoakam and band Home Free July 3.
General admission is $45 per person. The Deck Package is $170 and includes dinner and two adult beverages per guest.
Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. March 25 at cherryfestival.org. Box office: 888-212-3258.
Duo performs
TRAVERSE CITY — The Pistil Whips perform at 9 p.m. March 25 at Encore 201, 201 E. Front St. The duo combines funk, blues and jazz. Admission is $5 at MyNorthTickets.com.
Spring grants
TRAVERSE CITY — Zonta Club of Traverse City accepts grant applications until March 25. Local nonprofits may apply for up to $2,000 for projects that aim to advance women’s status through service and advocacy.
Call for young writers
PETOSKEY — Crooked Tree Arts Center seeks applicants for its annual Young Writers Exposition.
The event is open to elementary, middle and high school students in the Char-Em ISD area or home-schoolers in Charlevoix and Emmet counties. Submit one work of poetry or prose, or one of each. Submit entries before 5 p.m. March 25. Questions: kate@crookedtree.org.
Ukraine fundraiser
LUDINGTON — Ludington Area Center for the Arts collected $1,391 for the Ukrainian Relief Fund. More than 20 area artists donated artwork for the display, with sales benefiting the relief fund. The center continues the exhibition through March 26.
Jazz sale
TRAVERSE CITY — The Charles Saunders Jazz Collection Public Sale goes from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 26 at Traverse Area District Library. Items include CDs, vinyl records, DVDs and books from Saunders’ jazz and blues collection.
One-woman play
CHEBOYGAN — Leslie McCurdy performs her one-woman play “The Spirit of Harriet Tubman” at 3 p.m. March 26 at Cheboygan Opera House.
Tickets are free for students, $15 for adults and $10 for veterans. Box office: 231-627-5432.
Spring break crafts
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library hosts Spring Break Teen Crafts from 1-4 p.m. March 29. Youth can use pens to create an art piece. A clock-making craft is March 30 and bead projects take place March 31.
Mental health book
TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan counselor Alison Neihardt recently penned “Helping Kids to Thrive, Not Just Survive, After Trauma.”
Neihardt provides advice for parents from a Christian perspective. The text, published by Mission Point Press, is $14.95 at bookstores and online.
Anniversary party
BELLAIRE — Short’s Brewing Company resumes its Anni Party from 4-9 p.m. April 30. Food trucks, music and beverages are available. General admission is $45 and includes six drinks. Purchase through Eventbrite.com. Questions: 231-498-2300.
Call for art
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Arts Commission seeks art for the Boardman Lake Loop, part of TART Trails. Artists ages 18 and older may include a letter of interest, resume, images of artwork and professional references. Apply by 5 p.m. May 1. Questions: harry@downtowntc.com. tcpublicart.org
Music festival lineup
HARBOR SPRINGS — Blissfest Music Organization recently announced the lineup for the Blissfest Music Festival from July 8-10. Admission for the weekend is $200 and includes camping. Cost is $80 per teen and free for kids under 12. Parking passes are $10 per vehicle. blissfestfestival.org
