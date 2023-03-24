Concerts announced
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Center for the Arts recently announced additional summer shows as part of the Interlochen Arts Festival. Greensky Bluegrass performs June 26, Lindsey Stirling is Aug. 11 and The Beach Boys are Aug. 19 in Kresge Auditorium.
Tickets are available March 24 at interlochen.org/tickets.
3 Doors Down tickets
TRAVERSE CITY — 3 Doors Down perform July 5 during the National Cherry Festival.
Reserved seats are $75; general admission is $60. The Deck Package is $185 and includes a meal with two alcoholic beverages and an elevated view of the stage.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. March 24 via cherryfestival.org or by calling 888-212-3258.
Native art event
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum presents an artist experience from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m. March 25. Artist ishKode shares their story. Sign up at glcm.org.
Easter Bunny visits
PETOSKEY — The Easter Bunny plans to visit Grandpa Shorter’s Gifts from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. March 25 and April 1.
Treats and photo opportunities are available from 9:30-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. April 7 and 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 8. The bunny poses with pets from 3-5 p.m. April 2 and 6-8 p.m. April 6. Donations go to the Little Traverse Bay Humane Society.
Asylum Roadshow
TRAVERSE CITY — Friends of the Historic Commons hosts the “Asylum Roadshow” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 25 at the Village at Grand Traverse Commons.
People may share stories about the Traverse City State Hospital. This event occurs during the indoor farmers market.
Library activities
INTERLOCHEN — Lego Creation and STEAM Saturday goes from 10 a.m. to noon March 25 at Interlochen Public Library. Play with Legos and STEAM kits.
Science club meets
BELLAIRE — The Leap Into Science Club meets at 10 a.m. March 25 at Bellaire Public Library. Ages 5-12 can participate in activities. Registration: 231-533-8814.
Call for young writers
PETOSKEY — Crooked Tree Arts Center seeks applicants for its annual Young Writers Exposition.
The event is for elementary, middle and high school students in the Char-Em ISD area or home-schoolers in Charlevoix and Emmet counties. Submit poetry or prose, or one of each by 5 p.m. March 25. Questions: 231-347-4337; boxoffice@crookedtree.org.
Museum concert
TRAVERSE CITY — Joe Newberry and April Verch perform ballads, step dancing and original songs at 8 p.m. March 25 at the Dennos Museum Center.
Admission is $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Museum members pay $20. www.simpletix.com/e/newberry-verch-tickets-112521
Drawing time
TRAVERSE CITY — Drawing Together goes from 6-8 p.m. March 27 at Traverse Area District Library.
The free session is open to all skill levels. Pencils and paper are available.
Film festival passes
ADRIAN — The 2023 Adrian International Film Festival is April 21-22. The event features 29 films at the Armory Event Center, Van Done Suite at the Croswell Opera House and the AF Pass Holder Tent at the downtown Huntington Bank.
Films are announced at the end of March. General admission is $20 at adrianfilm.org.
Piano donation
TRAVERSE CITY — Grammy Award winning jazz musician Bob James donated a piano to the Alluvion at the Commongrounds building.
The 7-foot, semi-concert grant Yamaha comes from James’ collection of studio pianos.
The Alluvion hosts preview events through April, with a grand opening planned later in the spring.
