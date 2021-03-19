Author talks
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Writers Series hosts Imbolo Mbue at 7 p.m. March 19 via Zoom. Mbue shares her newest book “How Beautiful We Were,” which tells of an African village impacted by environmental damage. Registration is free, but donations are encouraged. nationalwritersseries.org
Art center classes
GRAYLING — AuSable Art Center offers classes this month. Create a silver necklace March 20 during the Intro to Precious Metal Clay. Wine Bottle Painting and Wine Glass Painting classes are March 27. More details: 989-745-6096.
Kids’ summer classes
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC offers virtual and in-person summer classes for children this year. Registration for the at-home GRASP Reading and Math program opens March 22 at nmc.edu/grasp. College for Kids enrollment begins April 6 at nmc.edu/kids.
Silent movie showing
WILLIAMSBURG — The Music House Museum shows the silent movie “The Gold Rush” starting at 7 p.m. March 22. Interlochen Arts Academy Pianist Steve Larson accompanies the film. View until March 29. Tickets are $20. Box office: 231-938-9300.
Arts award available
CHEBOYGAN — Cheboygan Area Arts Council accepts applications for three scholarships until March 22. The Wendy Caulkins Fine Arts award is for high school seniors planning advanced studies in arts fields, the Irene Rose Hubbel scholarship goes to graduating seniors accepted into an arts program and the Robert L. Maloney award is for eighth to 11th graders to attend music and arts summer camps. Send applications and questions to lisa@theoperahouse.org.
Music lessons
ELK RAPIDS — Bonnie Twiss Music Instruction is open to all ages. Learn music theory and composition as well as how to play the piano. Health safety protocols are followed. More information: 231-498-2181 or 248-648-9741.
Weekly podcast
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Writers Series recently launched a weekly podcast. Local author Doug Stanton talks with guest authors about their books. The podcast operates with Interlochen Public Radio and is downloadable on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and PocketCasts. anchor.fm/nationalwritersseries
Plein Air Weekend
GLEN ARBOR — Artists may register for this summer’s Plein Air Weekend starting at 9:30 a.m. March 24. The Quick Draw is scheduled Aug. 6 and the Paint Out is Aug. 7 in Glen Arbor and Empire. Works are painted on the spot and turned into Glen Arbor Township Hall for judging. Glen Arbor Arts Center hosts this fundraiser.
Author pens novel
CENTRAL LAKE — Northern Michigan resident William Bailey recently released “The Great Ship of Knowledge: Learning Earth’s Deathly History.” The sci-fi story is available as a paperback at Amazon.com.
Art contest open
TRAVERSE CITY — High school students in Michigan’s First District are invited to enter the 2021 Congressional Art Competition. The winning artwork is displayed at the Capitol for one year. Submissions are due April 23. Contact: Bergman.Art@mail.house.gov.
‘Blow UP II’ exhibition
TRAVERSE CITY — View the exhibition “Blow UP II: Inflatable Contemporary Art” through May 16 at the Dennos Museum Center. The artwork explores how air is used to create large sculptures. The Bedford Gallery at the Lesher Center for the Arts organized this exhibition.
Polka festival delayed
CEDAR — The Cedar Polka Fest is rescheduled for Aug. 26-29. Organizers originally pushed the June 2020 event to September, and later scrapped it till summer 2021.
Activities include live music, traditional dance troupes and Polish food vendors. Admission proceeds support charity work and community projects, including college scholarships and youth leagues.
