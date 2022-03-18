Sheryl Crow tickets
TRAVERSE CITY — Sheryl Crow performs July 2 during the National Cherry Festival.
General admission is $45; reserved seats are $60. The Deck Package includes an elevated view of the stage, two adult beverages and dinner for $170 per guest.
Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. March 18 at cherryfestival.org.
Wedding Expo
TRAVERSE CITY — The inaugural Wedding Expo goes from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 19 at Twin Lakes Park.
Grab a beverage and explore wedding vendors.
Genealogical meeting
KALKASKA — The Kalkaska Genealogical Society gathers at 10 a.m. March 19 at Kalkaska County Library.
Learn about resources for family history research. Questions: kgs0018@yahoo.com.
Robotics fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — The Winter Water Dash begins at noon March 19 at Bayshore Resort. Robotics students run from the beach into the bay during this event.
Donations support the 10 local teams that are going to the May 2022 VEX Robotics World Championships.
Interested sponsors may call 231-409-0184 to learn more. winterwaterdash.com
Ukraine rally
TRAVERSE CITY — Women’s March TC hosts the Stand with Ukraine event from 1-3 p.m. March 19 along Union Street and Grandview Parkway.
Face masks and social distancing are requested. People may bring signs. Donations go to Voices of Children Foundation.
Crafting at the library
EMPIRE — Families are invited to make fortune tellers (cootie catchers) at 1 p.m. March 19 at Glen Lake Library. Origami materials are provided.
Community conversation
TRAVERSE CITY — Discuss Maxine Thompson’s “Lineage: A Memoir” at 2 p.m. March 19 at Traverse Area District Library or via Zoom.
Manitou Music poster
GLEN ARBOR — Maple City artist Paul Olsen’s oil painting “The North Manitou Shoal Light” was selected for the Glen Arbor Arts Center’s 2022 Manitou Music poster.
Prints are $18 at glenarborart.org.
Crawl for the Cure
BELLAIRE — Crawl for the Cure goes from 4:30-8 p.m. March 19.
Get a bingo card at Bee Well, and then visit area pubs to complete the scavenger hunt. A prize drawing takes place at Short’s Brewing Company.
Entry is $30 per person or $100 for a team of four. This is a fundraiser for the Chain of Lakes Relay for Life.
relayforlife.org/chainoflakesmi
Concert at the museum
WILLIAMSBURG — Old Mission Fiddle Vine performs at 7 p.m. March 19 at the Music House Museum. The group plays bluegrass, American country, Cajun and Irish traditional tunes.
Admission is $25 at mynorthtickets.com. The concert is streamed March 22-29.
Art applications open
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Lake Woman’s Club accepts vendor applications for the annual Glen Lake Woman’s Club Art Fair through March 20.
The Art Fair is July 20 at Glen Arbor Township Hall. This juried event features pottery, painting, textiles, woodworking and jewelry.
Proceeds go to scholarships for Glen Lake High School students.
Register at https://www.zapplication.org/event-info.php?ID=9664.
Contact: glwcartfair@gmail.com or 231-412-0214.
Online book sale
INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interlochen Public Library continues its Offline BookShelf sale.
Select books online and then pay and pickup at the library. Hardcovers are $2, paperbacks are $1, a bag of books is $5 and puzzles are $5. Proceeds benefit library programs.
Order at librarycat.org/lib/FriendsIPL.
Program seeks donations
TRAVERSE CITY — Donations are accepted for the Distinguished Young Women of Michigan Scholarship Program. People may contribute money and/or silent auction items.
Send checks to DYW of Michigan at 463 Georgetown St. in Canton, MI 48188. The organization’s PayPal is @distinguishedmi.
