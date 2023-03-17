Concert tickets on sale
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Center for the Arts presents summer shows as part of the Interlochen Arts Festival.
Five for Fighting performs July 23 in Corson Auditorium. Train takes the stage Aug. 10 in Kresge Auditorium. Seats for both shows start at $46. Tickets are available March 17 at interlochen.org/tickets.
Card-making session
INTERLOCHEN — Community members make create cards from 10 a.m. to noon March 18 at Interlochen Public Library. Participants receive kits with materials to make three cards.
Writing workshop
FRANKFORT — Oliver Art Center launches the “ARTiFactory 2023” this spring.
The center collaborates with Benzie Area Historical Society to offer this poetry and history workshop for students and adults.
The series starts with poetry writing at 10 a.m. March 18. Tour the Benzie Area Historical Museum at noon. Select an artifact and begin writing a poem based on it. Participants are invited to read their poems at a reception from 4-6 p.m. April 22. Admission is $25 for adults, free for students. Register through oliverartcenterfrankfort.org.
Genealogical meeting
KALKASKA — The Kalkaska Genealogical Society gathers at 10 a.m. March 18 at Kalkaska County Library.
Hear the presentation “Finding Your Family.” Society members also discuss the publication of a new book of meeting minutes from a Kalkaska society that started in 1891. More information: 231-258-9265; kgs0018@yahoo.com.
Coding for kids
BELLAIRE — Kids Coding Club begins at 10 a.m. March 18 at Bellaire Public Library.
Ages 8-13 can complete activities through code.org and play with other devices. Register at bellairelibrary.org or call 231-533-8814.
Family activity
SUTTONS BAY — Families are invited to dragon-themed activity from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 18 at Suttons Bay Bingham District Library. Drop in anytime.
Aurora pastel class
PETOSKEY — Author Melissa Kaelin leads an Aurora pastel class at 10:30 a.m. March 18 at The Katydid. Space is limited. More details and tickets: grandpashorters.com/shop. Contact: 231-347-2603.
Snow kayaking
THOMPSONVILLE — Crystal Mountain hosts Celts and Kayaks starting with the snow race at 11 a.m. March 18.
A barbecue lunch is available for purchase from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Crystal Lodge deck. A DJ plays music and a scavenger hunt is open from noon to 4 p.m. The Slush Cup begins at 2 p.m.
Reading celebration
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library hosts the “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten” party at 11 a.m. March 18. Families can complete space-themed activities in the Youth Services Department. Learn more about the reading program at www.tadl.org/1000-books-kindergarten-program.
Euchre games
ELK RAPIDS — Play Euchre from 6:30-9 p.m. Saturdays at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Community Center. Admission is $5 per person. Cash prizes available. Events go through mid-May.
Painting class
PETOSKEY — The Mandala Quilt Block Painting Class begins at 6 p.m. March 20 at The Katydid.
Cost is $35 each at grandpashorters.com/shop. Materials are included. Space is limited. Contact: 231-758-1030.
Call for vendors
GLEN ARBOR — The Glen Lake Woman’s Club accepts applications for its annual art fair until March 20. The juried fair is scheduled July 19 at Glen Arbor Township Hall. Vendors can register at https://www.zapplication.org/event-info.php?ID=10666. Questions: glwcartfair@gmail.com; 231-412-0214.
